Matt Barnes: Some NBA players are uncomfortable going back until racial injustice is addressed

The National Basketball Players Association approved the 22-team plan proposed by the NBA to complete the 2019-20 season, but that doesn't mean that all players are on board with a return to the court in late July.

With continued protests across the country to promote change regarding racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd's death, members of the NBA community understandably focus on issues far more important than basketball. NBA veteran forward Matt Barnes told Josiah Johnson of Yahoo Sports on "Dunk Bait,quot; that he and rapper Snoop Dogg have spoken to current players who are uncomfortable going back to the season until these issues are addressed in a timely manner. significant.

"Actually, Snoop hit me the other day too, talking about it," said Barnes. "Because he had talked to some guys, not to mention names. And he said he had talked to a couple of the Lakers and Clippers guys. There are some rumors that some teams are not comfortable. Some want to play." Some boys don't want to play. It will be an interesting couple of weeks or so. "

The league's board of governors pushed the restart plan almost unanimously last week (the Trail Blazers were the only team to vote against the 22-team format) and the NBPA quickly followed suit. The NBA is aiming for a start date of July 31, which means players will soon have to brief teams before regular season games.

Several players have joined the protests in their cities, including reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Warriors star Stephen Curry. They could continue to use their platforms and raise awareness throughout the season, but they couldn't leave the basketball "bubble,quot; in Orlando, Florida, where the games will take place. The coronavirus (COVID-19) will remain a threat to secondary players until the end of the year, so attending additional protests or public events is off the table.

"The athlete in me says 'Yes'. I would like to come back and play, and especially end the season," said Barnes. "Because if you remember, they stopped the season just as the season really begins. Some boys want to sit down and find out what our nation's next move is. It wouldn't surprise me if some key teams or teams the players didn't want to play on behalf and in honor George Floyd. "

