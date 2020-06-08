Mark Wahlberg faces violent backlash after #BlackLivesMatter Post

Actor Mark Floyd posted a tribute to George Floyd on his Instagram over the weekend, but he quickly received a backlash after social media reported his own hate crimes.

"George Floyd's murder is heartbreaking. We must all work together to solve this problem. I am praying for all of us. God bless you. ❤️🙏❤️ # blacklivesmatter," read the actor's post alongside a picture of Floyd looking directly at the Camera.

