Mark Wahlberg dragged down by past hate crimes after Black Lives Matter Post

Instagram

Twitter users attack the actor from & # 39; Transformers: The Last Knight & # 39; for his & # 39; hypocrisy & # 39; after posting a tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Up News Info –

Mark WahlbergThe show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement is not well received by others. The actor received a backlash for his past hate crimes after posting a tribute to George Floyd, an African American who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking," he wrote Thursday, June 4, along with a photo of the late 46-year-old man. "We must all work together to solve this problem. I am praying for all of us. God bless you. #Blacklivesmatter."

<br />

But instead of appreciating his support for the BLM movement, many were quick to point out his hypocrisy when they mentioned Mark's story of hate crimes against people of color. "Remember when you threw stones at black girls," one person commented in his post, alleging that his statement was not "genuine" and told him to "just erase it."

A second critic pointed to another case of Mark's hate crime against an Asian man. "Let's not forget that Mark Wahlberg almost beat an Asian man to death when he was a teenager and that the guy is not blind in one eye because of that," the person wrote.

"Aren't you the one with a whole hate crime page on Wikipedia?" another cynically replied to "The dead people"Star BLM post. A fourth user noted," Oh, because I thought the man who committed various racially-based hate crimes and used racial slurs for the black and Asian community said something. "

In 1985, then-15-year-old Mark and three friends chased three black children as they yelled, "Kill the black, kill the black," and throw rocks at them. The next day, he and others followed a group of mostly black fourth graders on a beach excursion, yelled racial epithets at them, threw stones at them, and "summoned other white men to join in" the harassment. In August 1986, a civil action was brought against Mark for violating the civil rights of his victims, and the case was resolved the following month.

Later, in 1988, he committed two hate crimes against two Vietnamese American men at different times on the same day. He knocked the first victim unconscious with a wooden stick and hit the second, whose name is Johnny Trinh, so hard in the eye that he thought he had been blinded. Mark was charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to serious battery, and was sentenced to two years in prison, but served only 45 days.

In 2014, the 49-year-old man applied for forgiveness for his convictions. While his application was still awaiting a judge's decision, he said in 2016 that he had met with Johnny and apologized "for those horrible acts." Johnny released a public statement forgiving the "Patriots day"Star, but many expressed that Mark needed to completely atone for his horrible past before making any claim to support a black movement. He later said he regretted his attempt to obtain a pardon, and his request was closed after he was unable to respond to a request from the pardons board about whether he wanted it to remain open.