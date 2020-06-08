Mariah Carey surprises the cast of Schitt’s Creek during the virtual graduation ceremony

The cast of Schitt Creek received a surprise appearance from Mariah Carey while recording a graduation video message.

Appearing like her Schitt Creek The characters, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Eugene and Dan Levy and Annie Murphy were among the cast to participate in a video for YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" graduation series, during which they performed the inspired ballad. Carey's "Hero". to teachers across the United States.

Directed by Noah Reid, who plays Patrick in the Canadian sitcom, the cast expertly harmonized with the song and was visibly surprised that Carey joined her during the last moments of the music.





"Moira, darling, I hope you don't mind that I got into it like this," the "We Belong Together" singer told O & # 39; Hara, adding, "They all sounded so good that I had to get into it."

Dan Levy, who plays David Rose, replied, "I think I'm having a heart attack," and Carey thanked all the teachers for their hard work.

"Oh, and David," added Carey, and Levy replied, "I feel dizzy … yes, Mariah Carey?"

Carey then sang to the actor the lyrics, "You will always be part of me / I am part of you indefinitely" from his song "Always Be My Baby".

First issue in 2015, Schitt Creek It became a cult hit thanks to Netflix and came to an end in May after six seasons.