Mariah Carey stuns the cast of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39; with a surprise appearance during the 2020 graduation special

In addition to jumping to the performance of the cast of & # 39; Hero & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Heartbreaker & # 39; sing some lines of & # 39; Always Be My Baby & # 39; for the character of David Rose from Dan Levy.

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance in the "Schitt & # 39; s CreekThe performance of "cast of their iconic song" Hero "as part of YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 graduation special on Sunday, June 7.

Dan levy, his father on and off the screen Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara and Annie Murphy She repeated her roles as the Rose family to share a cover of the classic song as thanks to the teachers who helped the 2020 students graduate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quartet joined a number of its co-stars, including Dan's on-screen husband Patrick, played by the actor. Noah Reidand Emily HampshireStevie Budd's character.

When the group started their Zoom performance, they reached the last line of the song, when Mariah herself jumped up to pronounce the last line.

"Moira, darling, I hope you don't mind that I jumped like this," Carey said, referring to Catherine, actress' on-screen alter ego. Moira Rose. "You all sounded so good that I had to step in."

Clearly surprised by the appearance of his hero, Dan, in the character of David Rose, he yelled, "I think I'm having a heart attack!"

Then Mariah shared her own message with those who were watching the YouTube special, saying, "To the students who had to deal with this grim moment, congratulations on this historic achievement. To all students and teachers, we thank you very much. And I just want to say, Class of 2020, you did it! "

<br />

Mariah concluded her appearance by singing a few lines from her song "Always Be My Baby", the song Patrick sings to David as they get married at the end of the hit show, leading David to pass out and yell from the ground: "Me love you! "