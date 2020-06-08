Man shot after a car targets protesters – Up News Info

A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday night after a car was driven into a crowd of protesters during a demonstration in Seattle, Washington.

A video posted by the Seattle Times appears to show Capitol Hill protesters halting the progress of a black car, which reporters said had driven at high speed toward hundreds of people, before the driver shot at a man after approaching the vehicle.

The gunman leaves the car and heads toward the crowd, where protesters are chasing him, before approaching the police. He was reportedly arrested. The man who was shot received treatment at the scene and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he is said to be stable.

The incident occurred on another day of Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, including the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

The Capitol Hill protest was largely peaceful, with police keeping a distance between themselves and protesters. However, tensions were said to have increased on Sunday night. Around midnight, the police began using explosive grenades, pepper spray, and tear gas to disperse the remaining crowd.

Earlier in the day, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best apologized for the cases in which they said police officers had failed to reduce the situations and had used disproportionate force.