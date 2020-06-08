Man found dead after jumping into the water at Malibu Creek State Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Man found dead after jumping into the water at Malibu Creek State...

Man found dead after jumping into the water at Malibu Creek State Park

Matilda Coleman
MALIBU (CBSLA) – A man was found dead Sunday night after jumping into the water at Rindge Dam in Malibu Creek State Park.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the report around 2:15 p.m., according to dispatch supervisor Sheryl Flores.

Firefighters discovered the body around 2:50 p.m. The man's name is withheld until authorities can notify family members. His age was not immediately known.

At 7:30 p.m., Malibu Canyon Road reopened after the body was recovered.

It is not known why he jumped into the water.

