Man, 5-year-old daughter injured after shooting at White Bear Lake boat launch – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man and his five-year-old daughter were shot near a boat launch in White Bear Lake on Monday night.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, officers were called at 4:30 p.m. a shot on Ramsey beach. While officers were on the way, an adult man called 911 stating that he and his daughter were shot, and he was driving to a hospital to seek medical attention.

Officers responded and determined that the shooting occurred near the county park's motorboat parking area. The 24-year-old man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, while his daughter is currently in serious but stable condition.

Investigators interviewed the adult victim at a local hospital and are currently looking for all the clues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 651-266-7320.

This case is still under investigation.