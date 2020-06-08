Mama June appears at her worst when she finally meets her daughter: reveals details about her new job

At the start of the season, fans of Mama June's From Hot To Not were wondering how the show would have a full installment without its star. In the last episode, Mama June made her first voluntary appearance to meet her daughter.

The series that originally focused on Mama June's weight loss and health journey has changed to a different sad dynamic. June is an escape junkie with her allegedly abusive boyfriend and has left her family in ruins.

In the episodes currently airing, her 19-year-old daughter Pumpkin has to raise her teenage sister along with her own son. Meanwhile, the sense of normalcy in which they finally settled was interrupted once again when June called to tell them that they had bad people behind them for the money owed.

Pumpkin, along with her husband, decided to move to the outskirts of the city they once called home, Shannon has paid off her debts, and Honey Boo Boo has accepted that she has to change schools.

Pumpkin contacts his mother, who has become a stranger and finally convinces her to meet. June agrees, and the producers go looking for her, without Geno.

On his way to the production office where Pumpkin has chosen to have the reunion, since he understandably doesn't want his mother to know his new address, viewers can see where the mind of the reality star is.

A scruffy-looking June with missing teeth and messy hair is rambling like it's just another day.

He also talks about his new job, which is picking up his luggage from the airport.

Amos Let's say, for example, that you are at this airport right here. Let's say, for example, that all of these b ****** have snowed or whatever. And they come, like, to these hotels and they want to know, "Where's my g ***** luggage,quot;? That's where the companies call us. "

Dr. Ish, who has been trying to help the family, volunteered to evaluate June before speaking to Pumpkin. She tells him that she has been taking pain relievers and Xanax from time to time, but nothing more.

Ad

The next episode will make the mother and daughter finally come face to face.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0