Madonna joins London Black Lives Matter March on crutches

Uploading some photos from the march, a fan shares: "Madonna at the Black Lives Matter protest in London today even though she can only walk on crutches."

Nothing can stop Virgin from joining the Black Lives Matter march, not even an injured leg. The singer surprised everyone when she appeared at a protest in London on Saturday June 6.

She came with two crutches while suffering injuries during her "Madame X" tour. While joining the peaceful protest, the hit "4 Minutes" opted for a black outfit paired with black sunglasses. People easily recognized her since she did not wear a mask.

"The man said Madonna was at the BLM protest in London today," wrote a fan on Twitter. Someone else added: "Madonna marched through the streets of London without security today fighting for equality and J.K. Rowling tweeted hate from the comfort of her mansion. I don't want to tell you who to stay here but …"

This comes after Madonna was criticized for sharing a video of her son David Banda dancing Michael Jackson"They don't care about us" as a tribute to George Floyd, who died after being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer. However, some people thought their post was a little off.

"Wow, racism is gone, thank you girl," one person wrote sarcastically, while another added, "I really appreciate that you have allowed your son to dance racism for us." A third tweeted: "Thank you very much. I am so glad that you were able to trample on racism with this deeply moving tribute. You work hard and sacrifice for the cause … how can we ever pay you?"

Meanwhile, former basketball player Rex Chapman He tagged Madonna's post as "the worst tweet of all time" and added: "Coming to dance in the kitchen because of racism" is a strange take. For Michael Jackson? And other things ".