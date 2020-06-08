LPGA player and Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho earns her first professional victory at the CoBank Colorado Women's Open – Up News Info

Jennifer Kupcho of Westminster shot a 4-under-68 to win the CoBank Colorado Women's Open at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on June 5. Kupcho beat No. 15 Carlota Ciganda of Pamplona, Spain, by three strokes to record her first professional victory.
Twice runner-up and paired with Ciganda in the final round, Kupcho never gave up the lead after Ciganda closed the gap within one after par 4 11.
Kupcho won a 2019 NCAA and Augusta National Women's Amateur title just over a year ago. Her Friday 16th under par broke the all-time scoring record for the Colorado Women's Open by five strokes set in 2016 by Lauren Coughlin.
Congratulations to our CoBank Colorado 2020 Women's Open Champions! Champion – Jennifer Kupcho !! Pro-Am Team Champions: Jennifer Kupcho and Pat Hamill (owner of GVR), Team Oakwood Homes # 1,
Bass amateur – Alyaa Abdulghany, #coloopens #wherelegendsbegin @jenniferkupcho @AlyaaAbdulghany pic.twitter.com/BflhXv9usz
– CoBank Colorado Open (@ColoradoOpen) June 5, 2020
– Denver Post Staff
