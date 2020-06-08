LPGA player and Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho earns her first professional victory at the CoBank Colorado Women's Open – Up News Info

Jennifer Kupcho of Westminster shot a 4-under-68 to win the CoBank Colorado Women's Open at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on June 5. Kupcho beat No. 15 Carlota Ciganda of Pamplona, ​​Spain, by three strokes to record her first professional victory.

Twice runner-up and paired with Ciganda in the final round, Kupcho never gave up the lead after Ciganda closed the gap within one after par 4 11.

Kupcho won a 2019 NCAA and Augusta National Women's Amateur title just over a year ago. Her Friday 16th under par broke the all-time scoring record for the Colorado Women's Open by five strokes set in 2016 by Lauren Coughlin.

Congratulations to our CoBank Colorado 2020 Women's Open Champions! Champion – Jennifer Kupcho !! Pro-Am Team Champions: Jennifer Kupcho and Pat Hamill (owner of GVR), Team Oakwood Homes # 1,

Bass amateur – Alyaa Abdulghany, #coloopens #wherelegendsbegin @jenniferkupcho @AlyaaAbdulghany pic.twitter.com/BflhXv9usz – CoBank Colorado Open (@ColoradoOpen) June 5, 2020

– Denver Post Staff

