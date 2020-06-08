Los Angeles County Supervisor Katheryn Barger Has Law Enforcement "No Hassle" – Up News Info

At a press conference Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor President Katheryn Barger was asked if she would seek changes in the sheriff's department. "My concern," Barger said, "is that people don't recognize the importance of having law enforcement officers. They are just as outraged as we are about what happened to George Floyd."

Barger later admitted that "we can always do better," but said, "I have no problem with how the police have dealt with these problems."

This appears to go against a request from Supervisors Janice Hahn and Mark Ridley-Thomas last week that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department adopt eight changes to the County's Use of Force policies. Those include de-escalation, which requires officers to intervene when they see misuse of authority and restrict or prohibit bottlenecks.

"People demand change," said Hahn. "These are eight steps that all of our law enforcement departments can take right now that have proven effective in reducing the number of people killed by police and sheriff's deputies." Most police departments in Los Angeles County have already implemented one or two of these policies, but no one has implemented all eight. I ask our Sheriff and all of our local police chiefs to update their use of force policies to include these important restrictions on the use of force. We can not wait any longer ".