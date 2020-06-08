Lord Digby Jones proposes a new royal yacht in the UK

A British gentleman and former Minister of Commerce claimed that the construction of an A $ 182 million royal yacht would boost the spirit of the nation during the coronavirus crisis.

He said it would be "one of the biggest morale boosts you could have."

Lord Digby Jones has proposed a new royal yacht to boost morale in the UK. (Ken Irwin)

"We have a very good opportunity in this country and a real yacht right now would be one of those good quality delivery messages," he said.

He denied that the proposal was elitist or a "thing of old age,quot;, despite the attached £ 100m price tag.

"This is something that 13-year-olds (and) 14-year-olds could also identify with," he said.

The previous royal yacht, HMY Britannia, was decommissioned in 1997.

HMY Britannia sailing to Sydney for a royal visit in 1970. (Bob Rice / Fairfax Media)

There have been other recent proposals to build a new one, including from the Henry Jackson Society, a conservative think tank, earlier this year.

The Telegraph has also been campaigning for a new privately funded yacht for several years.