Location Managers Guild International Introduces New Board of Directors – Up News Info

Location Managers Guild International has announced its board of directors for the period 2020-21.

The newly elected members of the board are Dan Connolly (UK), Jen Farris (GA) and Eric Klein (NY). They will serve alongside elected Board members for new terms: Jennifer "JJ" Levine (CA), John Rakich (ONT, CANADA), Ryan Schaetzle (GA) and former LMGI President and Founding Member, Lori Balton (CA) .

Those who continue to serve their current mandates include founding member Mike Fantasia (CA), Ken Haber (CA), Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Mac Gordon (GA), Wes Hagan (CA), Edward Mazurek (CA), Alison A Taylor (CA) and Georgette Turner (United Kingdom).

"The vote count between the elected and the runners-up was minuscule," said Edward Mazurek, chairman of the Electoral Committee. “The candidates and the voters represented multiple states and multiple countries, a reflection of our growing international membership. We are also grateful to our departing Board members, Les Fincher, Matt Chamberlin and Walter Roshetski for their generous service to the LMGI. "

LMGI President Mike Fantasia adds: “The new LMGI board is starting at a unique time. While the Guild is not involved in labor negotiations or relations, through our Zoom "Coffee Tuesday" series of calls and webinars, and on our website, we have been sharing updates from international filming, health protocols, and safety and best practices since COVID closed the downs began. It is essential for all of us to continue to spread information and learn from our colleagues. International representation on our Board helps keep us all informed as we prepare to return to work. ”

The 2020 LMGI Board of Directors voted to continue with the current Officers on the Executive Committee: President, Mike Fantasia, 1st Vice President, JJ Levine, 2nd Vice President, Lori Balton, Treasurer, Ken Haber and Secretary, John Rakich.