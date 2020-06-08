Lizzo invites fans to celebrate Juneteenth with her

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; tries to educate people on the & # 39; African American holiday & # 39 ;, which marks the moment the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texas slaves after the South lost the US Civil War. USA In 1985.

Up News Info –

Lizzo He hopes to unite fans at the end of this month to celebrate June 15, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texas slaves on June 19, 1865, after the South lost the US Civil War. USA

Hitmaker "Truth Hurts" took her Instagram Stories to share a video asking fans, "So what are we going to do for Juneteenth, you guys?", Before sharing a series of social media clips about the commemoration.

Appearing on the screen with the June 15 Wikipedia entry edited as the backdrop, the star said, "What is June 15 you ask? Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel Liberation Day. It's an American holiday … celebrated on June 19. "

Lizzo shared: "It's something we celebrate in Texas, as you know, I grew up in Houston and it's a black party."

Paraphrasing a section of the Wikipedia entry that explained that Texas slaves were the last to be freed, Lizzo noted that "it is also considered one of the longest-running African American holidays, also known as the Second United States Independence Day because it took a long time. " time telling slaves in Texas they were free (sic). "

"But you know what? We're free now, so how are we going to celebrate this, and all this beautiful darkness that's been going on and all the love and positivity we've been spreading?" she added.

Lizzo concluded by asking his nearly nine million followers, "How are we going to celebrate Juneteenth as a nation? I bring the red Kool-Aid (drink)."

<br />

The "Truth Hurts" singer has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement as protests and riots erupted across the country over the murder of the African-American man George Floyd by the Minneapolis, Minnesota, police.