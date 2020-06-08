Lindsay Lohan shows off her fit body in a new exercise photo and fans are very impressed!

The actress turned to social media to share a new workout mirror selfie, and fans rushed to fill her with compliments! Lindsay Lohan sees herself in the way of her life and people couldn't help but notice.

Lohan showed off her toned body that she apparently acquired while in quarantine!

It looks like the celebrity has been using her free time to focus on exercising and the results are definitely highly visible!

That said, she was happy to share her results with her followers yesterday, posting a full-length mirror photo of her posing while wearing spandex shorts and a matching sports bra.

Despite the fact that the training outfit covered most of the lower abdomen and legs, the tight material of the skin still showed that his abs and legs were really toned.

In the caption, she wrote, "Starting the day with yoga," informing her fans about her healthy morning routine.

People definitely appreciated the post, as the actress rarely shows glimpses of her personal life on social media.

That said, social media users were shocked and impressed to see how fit he really is.

A commentator seized her when she exclaimed, "Damn it, Africa," referring to her iconic movie, Mean Girls.

A second fan also told her in the comment section that she was ‘Gorgeous. Looking great. "

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBIktssh_Gz/

Aside from this post, Lohan has been pretty discreet this year.

However, he released a song in April called Back to Me.

The single marked the music's 12-year return to the star and featured personal lyrics about leaving the past behind and meeting once again.

Lohan has also been in the headlines for her apparently flirtatious comments on Liam Hemsworth's posts.

The actress has already addressed speculation, however, saying that ‘She sails a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness. That is very important to us. So I am working with them and bringing people together with energy and he sails. So people took it the wrong way. "



