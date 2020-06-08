Lil Wayne Gives Ideas About His Controversial Police Brutality Comments

Instagram

The rapper was under fire after he said on Fat Joe's live show on Instagram that the black community should blame itself after the death of George Floyd.

little Wayne He is doubling down on his comments on police brutality. The rapper, who faced a backlash after hinting that blacks were also to blame for George Floyd's death. Now, Wayne explained his stance during his appearance on the last episode of "Young Money Radio" on Apple Music.

"My life was saved when I was young," offered an idea of ​​his views. "I was 12 or something like that, I think. I shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand … you have to understand the way I see the police, period."

"I was saved by a white police officer. There was a group of black police officers who jumped on me when they saw me at that door, lying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to do it. He said: 'I found this baby on this floor. I need to go to a hospital. He didn't wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He had someone drive him and made sure I lived, "he continued.

Despite Wayne appearing to support the cops in the wake of George's death, Wayne shared an unpleasant experience with a white pilot in his private jet. "A couple of days ago I am on my plane, on a private plane, thank God," said the rapper. "So I had a situation on my plane. Pilot turns out to be Caucasian. I go upstairs to talk to him. He says, 'Get out of the hall and back to your seat.' He must have thought United Airlines was flying or something. well, he must have forgotten that that was my plane. "

"He must have forgotten. I think what happened is that he forgot, forgot what was happening. But do you know what happened? He had police waiting for me when we landed, waiting for me to **. Thank goodness the police, they didn't forget what it was happening and they let me go home, "he added.

Concluding his interview, Wayne stated: "So … before you speculate about something, understand that I also go through situations, and we all have our situations, so don't judge anyone without reason, by how or for what it is, Do not judge ".

Wayne was under fire after he said Fat JoeAt the live Instagram show on Thursday night, May 28, the black community should blame itself for "not doing more than we think we are doing" rather than blaming people with power and a certain race.

"I think when we look at these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to be very specific," said Tunechi. "And what I mean by that is that we have to stop seeing it with such a broad vision, which means we have to stop blaming it on the whole force and the whole world or a certain race or everyone with a badge. "

"Some people post a tweet and think they did something. Some people wear a shirt and think they did something. What are you going to do after that?" he shared his thought. "Did you really help the person? Did you help the family? Did you really go out and do something? If I'm not going to do all that, then I'm not going to do anything. I pray for you."