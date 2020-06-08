Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson are criticized for mocking Johnniqua Charles, a black woman, who was arrested by a white police officer in a new video: "Love & Hip Hop Fans: Atlanta,quot; Defend Them

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Bambi Benson and her husband Lil Scrappy made some fans laugh and piss off after posting a video imitating a black woman who was arrested.

Bambi, who is pregnant, played Johnniqua Charles, a black woman, who was arrested by a white police officer, and she said that she would lose her job while singing. In the video shared by reality stars, Lil Scrappy assumed the role of police officer.

One person laughed and said, "I didn't need this in my life, but it's okay, 🤷🏾‍♂️ How long have you been pregnant? Three years have passed, I swear. 😂😭😂😭😭😭"

Another user of social networks criticized the couple because the woman has mental problems.

The person wrote, "This is the most horrible shi I've ever seen. Is this supposed to be funny? Please, Lord, don't make this a challenge. She has an addiction and is homeless. She is actually sad but she's funny I hope she fixes it Celebrities if all of you can't get on the field with us and at least hold a sign I don't care if all of you are speaking on stage if you're not in the area too they could stay home. "

This fan said, “She screwed it up by trying to look cute instead of getting into the character. I mean, if she's making a complete song out of this, then hell yeah, I'm going to laugh. Duh.

A fourth follower stated: "All I am going to say is … I lost a loved one in the style of execution at the hands of corrupt police officers. I am a business owner and have worked for the political party. I would mind if my business were looted, burned down or had some political connection. Those things are rebuildable replaceable. Lose that person you wake up to every morning and ask yourself this … What message am I sending in response to the looting and love of life? I CHOOSE LIFE! That's it; that's it! Unfortunately this is still happening in life, and this new generation doesn't know anything about it, so it's not like they're entering a world of the unknown. We ask God that touches each and every one.

This sponsor wrote: "Omggg, she's so funny, she can have all my money,quot; … I don't mind helping a sister who needs it, whether it's true or not "She is a LEGEND,quot;. Protect her at all costs 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I haven't heard anything that good since Hide Ya Kids Hide Ya Wife lol. "

A sixth comment read: “She is fighting addiction. Her sister made the page. They have been wrong to clean it. Money set aside for that and getting her three-year-old back.

Some fans say Bambi and Lil Scrappy didn't know that Johnniqua was struggling with addictions, and her sister is trying to help her.



