Lebron James Son TROLLED on Livestream: & # 39; Will You Date Zaya Wade & # 39;

LeBron James' son, 15-year-old son Bronny James, was brutally trolled yesterday while trying to stream his video game live on the Twitch streaming platform. Trolls constantly asked the teen if he was "going out,quot; with Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade.

Zaya and Bronny's parents, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, are best friends. And Bronny and Zaya, 13, have also been friends for a long time.

Yesterday, Bronny was streaming his game to his fans on Twitch, but his game was still being interrupted by trolls. The trolls continued to make inappropriate jokes about their relationship with their 13-year-old transgender friend.

Every time teenager Bronny tried to play, trolls asked him if he was interested in having a romantic relationship with trans teenager Zaya.

Bronny, real name Lebron James Jr, is a basketball player who attends Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. He is the eldest son of professional basketball player LeBron James.