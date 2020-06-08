Leaders in the State Legislature Endorse Police Ban "Sleeper Holds,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The Speaker of the California Assembly and other key lawmakers backed Monday that it is illegal statewide for police to wear a type of neck restraint that blocks blood flow to the brain, a proposal that appears to be going beyond any other state.

Major law enforcement groups did not immediately say whether they would oppose the measure, which comes after a different restriction used by Minneapolis police was charged with the death of George Floyd, sparking national protests in course.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon passed legislation that Democratic collector Mike Gipson said he will amend to make it illegal to use strangles and a carotid artery restriction tactic to detain a suspect by force.

"We … have to change a culture of excessive force that seems to exist among some members of the police," Rendon said at a press conference. "This bill will end a brutal method that the police use to restrain people."

The method, also known as sleeper retention, involves applying pressure to the sides of the neck with one arm. Almost immediately it can block blood flow in the carotid arteries and render someone unconscious, but it can cause serious injury or death if the blood flow is restricted too long.

"These methods and techniques are supposed to save lives, but they don't, they take lives," said Gipson.

Colorado and Illinois allow the hold to be used only if police believe deadly force is warranted, said Amber Widgery, a criminal justice analyst at the National Conference of State Legislatures, while Tennessee allows its use if other means of restraint have been ineffective. Washington, D.C., prohibits similar tracheal retention, but allows carotid retention in circumstances where lethal force is permitted.

Other states use more general legal language, he said, and it is unclear whether California's proposal will allow any exceptions because Gipson did not disclose the actual language of his bill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he would sign the Gipson bill if approved by lawmakers, and ordered that the state's police training program stop teaching officers how to wear the collar.

Democrats in Congress also introduced legislation Monday to reform police practices, including banning certain police tactics, including strangling.

Although the Legislature is controlled by Democrats, Senator Scott Wiener said police reforms "are incredibly difficult to move forward." He also mentioned proposed legislation that would restrict when the police can use rubber bullets.

The sleeper ban was endorsed Monday by black, Latino, Asian Pacific Islander, Jewish and LGBTQ legislative caucuses. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said in a statement that "now is the time to have a conversation to ban carotid artery throttling and restrictions at the state level."

The proposal also has the support of the California Medical Association because suspensions "can be easily misapplied and ruined," said incoming President Dr. Lee Snook.

One problem is that withholdings can fatally exacerbate underlying health problems, Snook said, something the police may not suddenly know.

"It is a difficult procedure to do … but it is effective when applied effectively," said Brian Marvel, president of the California Peace Officers Investigation Association, which represents more than 77,000 individuals and 930 associations.

Your association is likely to differ from organizations representing police chiefs and sheriffs who determine what methods officers and deputies can use.

The sheriffs' association has not taken a position in part because it has not seen the details, spokesman Cory Salzillo said. The chiefs association did not take a position, but said "painful examples,quot; of the use of force led chiefs across the state to "develop strict guidelines on certain techniques, including carotid restraint."

Officers would still have a variety of tools to monitor suspects if retention is prohibited, Marvel said, ranging from voice commands to night sticks, tasers, pepper spray and firearms. Senator Maria Elena Durazo, co-author of the bill, said 23 California law enforcement agencies have already limited its use, several in the past week.

Marvel urged California lawmakers to make clear that the police can still "do what they need to do to save themselves." He said lawmakers should consider allowing its continued use in certain circumstances, for example, where the police or air stewards have limited options to control a suspect on board an aircraft.

Gipson, a former police officer, was among lawmakers who said they hope other states will follow California's lead by banning withholding.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.