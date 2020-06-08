Lawyers for the murderer accused of being a prostitute in WA say the wrong man faces murder trial

A heroin-addicted prostitute who was found dead in the trunk of a car on a Perth highway had been tied up, gagged, and beaten, and her head was wrapped in adhesive film, according to a trial.

Shawn Adam Newton, 45, is accused of tying his lover Rebecca Jane Gascoigne's hands and feet, stuffing a sock in her mouth and assaulting her.

He then allegedly rolled her up on a mat and forced her roommate Gavin Barr to help him get rid of his body in July 2017.

A heroin-addicted prostitute who was found dead in the trunk of a car on a Perth highway had been tied up, gagged, and beaten, and her head was wrapped in adhesive film, according to a trial. (9News)

Prosecutor Justin Whalley said Monday in Newton's trial alone before a judge in the Western Australian Supreme Court that he had dug graves before acting "for his murderous intent."

But Newton's defense attorney Simon Watters said Barr was "the real killer."

He met Mrs. Gascoigne a few months before she died and took her to live in her home in Scarborough "as a sex slave," Watters said.

Shawn Adam Newton, 45, is accused of tying his lover Rebecca Jane Gascoigne's hands and feet, stuffing a sock in her mouth and assaulting her. (Supplied)

Mr. Barr testified through a video link, saying that he had spent about $ 20,000 that he had kept buried in his backyard at Mrs. Gascoigne, giving him money for sex and sometimes "the goodness of my heart."

She said she was "horribly messy,quot; with the heroin and tried to help her quit smoking, feeling sorry for her.

"The money kept flowing," he said.

Prosecutor Justin Whalley said Monday at Newton's trial alone before the Western Australian Supreme Court judge that he had dug graves before acting on "his murderous intent." (Supplied)

"I'm just a lonely boy with nothing to spend my money on."

"I had fallen in love with her to some degree, but I was careful not to do it entirely because it wasn't that kind of situation."

He told the court that he had described Ms. Gascoigne as a "sewer prostitute,quot; after she entered her room and saw Newton in boxer shorts while she was wearing a suit.

After Ms. Gascoigne was killed, Newton fled and was arrested six days later in a tavern, wearing a wig and drinking a beer. (9News)

Watters said Barr felt "he owed it,quot;, did not want her to have sex with other people and was angry with Newton for encouraging her to travel to the east coast to reunite with their two children.

The attorney accused Mr. Barr of lying, saying that his story had evolved over time and that the displays in the case had appeared "miraculously,quot; as if he and the police had gone "to the show genius."

"The wrong man is on the dock," said Watters.