LASD reports that 317 employees, 2,518 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Monday that 317 employees and 2,518 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released Monday, 349 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,704 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 228 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civil,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 239 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 4,572 inmates are currently in quarantine and 187 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 154 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

