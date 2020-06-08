LAPD Union says police learned of proposed budget cuts via Twitter – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Protection League says the union learned of the city's decision to cut $ 150 million from Twitter's LAPD budget and not from city officials.

Last week, the Los Angeles City Council filed a motion to reduce funding for the LAPD by as much as $ 150 million following protests across the city and across the country over the death of George Floyd.

The bill cited both the coronavirus "economic and health pandemic,quot; and "a crisis of social and racial justice of epic proportions."

In a statement on the LAPPL website that "emphatically,quot; condemns the Minneapolis police for Floyd's death, union leaders called by name the members of the City Council who presented the cuts along with Mayor Eric Garcetti.

According to LAPPL, the union leadership learned about the plan through social media.

"Rather than contact the Association of Command Officers as many council members have done in the past to address concerns or advise on their pending actions and allow the opportunity to meet as professionals to discuss issues, Council member Martinez simply tweeted his intentions, ”the statement said.

Martinez tweeted his support for the bill on June 3, adding that he wants the city "to reset our priorities in the wake of the #GeorgeFloyd assassination and the #BlackLivesMatter call we all support to end racism."

Today we are presenting a motion to cut funds to the Los Angeles police as we re-establish our priorities in the wake of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & the #BlackLivesMatter We call for all of us to support to end racism. This is only a small step. We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change. pic.twitter.com/hR1tBAqwHP – Nury Martinez (@ CD6Nury) June 3, 2020

The union statement noted progress made under the leadership of Chiefs Bratton and Beck and under current Chief Michel Moore in the areas of downscaling, implicit bias training, and community involvement.

Police also warn that such cuts could hamper criminal investigations and shorten community programs that rely on overtime, such as the Homeless Initiative and sex trafficking activities.

"We do not believe the council members' assertion that all Angelenos have demanded change within our department, and we thank the thousands of community members who have personally come forward as a sign of support," the statement read. release. "We also do not believe that our department should be placed on a platform of public scrutiny for personal and political gain by a handful of people who believe they speak for all."

The city's Budget and Finance Committee will host a series of meetings to be held on Monday night about the proposed cuts.