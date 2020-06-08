Lady GaGa urges graduates to & # 39; be kind & # 39; while highlighting racism in Dear Class of 2020 speech

The singer of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; He reveals that he had to re-record his speech for the virtual graduation event to reflect on the death of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

Lady Gaga He delivered a heartfelt speech to high school graduates on Sunday, June 7, while urging them to do their part to combat systemic racism in the United States.

The 34-year-old singer was just one of the famous names who participated in YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 graduation special, and she told viewers that while she had recorded her opening speech two weeks ago, she was inspired to re-record. his message after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

"My speech at the time reflected and referenced the shared experience of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of good in the world as you move forward in your promising life. ", said. "While my original speech may not be directly relevant to what this country needs most at the moment, I want to tell you today that while there is much to be sad about, there is also much to celebrate."

When forced to look beyond "the anger I feel at this systemic oppression," GaGa came up with the analogy of comparing racism in the United States to a "wide forest full of tall trees."

"Trees as old as this country," he explained. "Trees that were planted with racist seeds. Trees that grew prejudiced branches and oppressive leaves and shattered roots that buried and took deep root in the ground forming a network so well developed and so tangled that it pushes back when we try to clearly see how it really works. This forest is where we live. "

"But right now, we are all being invited to challenge that system and think about how it will affect real change," he continued. "I believe in my heart that the people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak right now. I know this is true because it is you who are the seeds of the future. You are the seeds that will grow in a new forest and different that is much more beautiful and loving than the one we live today. "

Urging graduates to try to "be nice all the time," GaGa continued, "Sometimes being nice is difficult. I'm sure you can think of a few classmates, friends, family, strangers, people, teachers of your school or even times you've acted cruelly. So since being nice can mean doing something difficult, sometimes even in the absence of kindness, people can still do the hard thing and be nice. I encourage you to be kind "

Concluding his speech, GaGa said, "Congratulations to the class of 2020. I can't wait to see your forest."

Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and The Bangtan Boys a.k.a. BTS were among the other stars who participated in the YouTube Originals special.