Lady GaGa gets the sixth album number 1 on Billboard 200 with & # 39; Chromatica & # 39;

The latest studio album by the singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39 ;, which has the collaboration of Ariana Grande & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; As her second single, she has debuted at the top of the US album chart. USA

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga He has landed a double liner after taking "Chromatica" to the top of the UK and United States album charts.

The pop superstar reached number one on the British countdown on Friday, June 5, and repeated the feat on Sunday by claiming his sixth Billboard 200 title.

"Chromatica" debuts with 274,000 equivalent sales units in the United States, setting a record as the largest week for any release by a female artist so far this year.

<br />

In the meantime, Jimmy Buffett He rates his largest mapping project in over 15 years with "Life on the Flip Side," which begins at two. He previously took "License to Chill" as number one in 2004.

A trio of rappers completes the new top five with ex number one: Lil baby glides from two to three with "My Turn", before Gunna& # 39; Wunna & # 39; at four, and Future& # 39; High Off Life & # 39; at five o'clock.

Top Ten Billboard 200: