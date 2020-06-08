Kylie Jenner was spotted partying with Fai Khadra, ignoring COVID-19 guidelines

Instagram

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is photographed walking arm in arm with her sister's best friend Kendall Jenner when they arrived at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner he's making use of loose restraints to embrace his love of nightlife amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality show star was spotted at a nightclub in Los Angeles, ignoring the social estrangement.

On Sunday, June 7, the 22-year-old model was photographed walking arm in arm with her sister. Kendall JennerBFF's Fai Khadra outside of the famous Los Angeles hot spot Bootsy Bellows, ignoring social estrangement. They were both not wearing masks either.

The vaudeville-inspired place, owned by the actor. David Arquette, has been closed due to COVID-19, but is reportedly starting to reopen for some famous customers. On the night of Kylie's visit, the club was said to have opened just for her and her friend. According to Daily Mail, who obtained photos of the two's Sunday departure, they stayed at the club until 1:20 a.m. In the morning.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star wore an all-black outfit that included a long-sleeved crop top and skinny pants, accentuating her curves. She also sported high-heeled boots as she untied her long hair. Fai, who is a Palestinian model, also went all out. Black in a T-shirt, jacket, pants and black sneakers with white stripes.

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Los Angeles nightclub with Fai Khadra.

Before going to the club, Kylie and Fai stopped at Malbu's famous Nobu Point for dinner. They reportedly arrived in a sporty flash.

Prior to this, Kylie was criticized for breaking the rules of social estrangement by visiting her best friend. Stassie Karanikolaou at the latter's house in Beverly Hills. She was seen barefoot and without makeup while carrying a bag of Lay & # 39; s Kettle Chips salt and vinegar, as well as a bottled water bottle as she left Stassie's house.

The makeup mogul later also invited Stassie to his Holmby Hills mansion. A few hours passed and they documented their time together on social media.