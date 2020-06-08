Kylie Jenner comforts her daughter Stormi Webster after the Forbes billionaire scandal

Kylie Jenner is comforting her daughter Stormi Webster in the aftermath of the Forbes billionaire scandal. Forbes abruptly kicked Kylie off her coveted list of billionaires to her surprise and horror. Forbes first named Kylie the world's youngest billionaire two years in a row, then went public and said that Kylie was not a billionaire and that her estimated value was closer to $ 900 million. He immediately issued a response to Forbes after the post claimed it was not honest about his earnings and tax records, Ricki Mathers reported. Now, there is concern that there may be a criminal investigation into the matter and if Kylie was not honest, there could be serious consequences to pay. The Forbes fiasco occurred during the height of the Coronavirus crisis and several months of family isolation due to the deadly pandemic.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly quarantined with Stormi Webster's father Travis Scott, and there have been rumors that the two were back together. At this point, it's unclear if Kylie and Travis are a couple, but it seems like the person she leans on during her troubled time is Stormi.

On Sunday June 7, 2020, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her holding her little daughter and included the following caption.

My remedy for everything 🤍

You can check out the photo that Kylie Jenner shared with her 180.1 million Instagram followers below.

Kylie's fans have been extremely concerned about her since Forbes removed her from her list and stripped her of being the youngest self-made billionaire. At this point, it's not clear who's right: Forbes or Kylie Jenner, but it seems like the situation is weighing on Kylie.

Kylie's photo was a sweet and poignant reminder that when life throws a curved ball at us, the most important thing is to focus on the most important things: our loved ones.

In addition to Kylie's recent photo of herself hugging Stormi Webster tightly, the 22-year-old recently made headlines for Stormi's good behavior showing that she has incredible patience for a two-year-old girl.

What do you think of Kylie's last photo? Were you surprised that the Forbes removed Kylie from their multi-million dollar list?

