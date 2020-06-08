Kylie Jenner beauty brand reveals its percentage of black employees

Kylie JennerThe beauty brand of the same name participates in the Pull Up or Shut Up initiative.

The Pull Up for Change Instagram account, created by the founder and CEO of Uoma Beauty Sharon Chuter, recently called on cosmetic brands to "stop or shut up."

"Thank you for the public statements of support for the black community. While we understand and appreciate the support, please note that retrieving a trending hashtag when you have been and continue to be part of the problem is once again appropriating and exploiting the community black, "read a statement on his Instagram page.

"Therefore, we ask all brands that have released a statement of support to publicly publish in the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have in their organizations at the corporate level," the statement continued. "We also need to know how many black people you have in leadership roles. You all have statements and policies about being an equal opportunity employer, so show us the proof! PULL UP or SHUT UP!"