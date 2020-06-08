Kylie Jenner beauty brand reveals its percentage of black employees

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kylie JennerThe beauty brand of the same name participates in the Pull Up or Shut Up initiative.
The Pull Up for Change Instagram account, created by the founder and CEO of Uoma Beauty Sharon Chuter, recently called on cosmetic brands to "stop or shut up."
"Thank you for the public statements of support for the black community. While we understand and appreciate the support, please note that retrieving a trending hashtag when you have been and continue to be part of the problem is once again appropriating and exploiting the community black, "read a statement on his Instagram page.
"Therefore, we ask all brands that have released a statement of support to publicly publish in the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have in their organizations at the corporate level," the statement continued. "We also need to know how many black people you have in leadership roles. You all have statements and policies about being an equal opportunity employer, so show us the proof! PULL UP or SHUT UP!"
Over the weekend, Kylie Cosmetics participated in the initiative and revealed her percentage of black employees.
"@Kyliecosmetics deployed! 13% The black leadership and representation team consists of @kyliejenner and @krisjenner," said Pull Up for Change. "Thanks for the #pulluporshutup transparency."
The beauty brand also revealed that its staff also consists of 100% female identification, 53% white, and 47% BIPOC (meaning black, indigenous, and people of color).
"Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team and for the black community," shared the brand on her Instagram account. "We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of black, white, Asian, Native American, Hispanic, and Middle Eastern women."
"As our team grows, we commit to an ongoing focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the hiring of black employees. The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics / Kylie Skin headquarters," the statement continued.
Kylie Cosmetics also thanked Pull Up for Change and their initiative for "bringing an important topic to the forefront of conversation in our industry."
Before sharing her employee percentage, Kylie Cosmetics released a statement about working to do more for the black community.
"As a beauty brand built around the community, we have always championed inclusion, and we have always set out to empower our customers, followers, and team members. Our team has signed petitions, sent text messages, sent emails, made calls and meeting in solidarity this past week, but these are not one-off actions and this is not a momentary commitment, "read a statement from the brand, which was also signed by Kylie Jenner.
"We will continue to educate ourselves and our followers on how we can come together to fight racism and celebrate, uplift and empower the black community through our channels," the statement continued. "Change does not happen overnight. This is an ongoing dialogue, and we hope that everyone will continue to be vocal about what they want to see, not only from us, but also from the beauty community and from others. We are in this together. "
They also donated to five organizations: Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP, and Equal Justice Initiative.
In addition to Kylie Cosmetics, countless beauty brands have joined the Pull Up or Shut Up initiative. On that list are Tarte Cosmetics, Beauty Blender, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty Bakerie, Shiseido, Glossier, Mented Cosmetics, Tatcha and many others.
Read all about the brands participating in the initiative here.