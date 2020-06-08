KUWK: Kris Jenner is the first to pay tribute to Kanye West on his birthday – Check out the Sweet Post!

As the rapper's fans know very well, it is Kanye West's birthday and, as you can imagine, he is ready to receive many good wishes from family, friends and followers on social media. With that said, the first to commemorate his special day was none other than his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians motherhood took over Ye, calling him "amazing father, husband, uncle, brother and friend,quot; and of course son-in-law!

Not only did she write something really sweet for Kanye's 43rd birthday, but Kris was the first to celebrate it online!

She shared a gallery filled with all sorts of images of the man spending time with his family over the years, some of them even showing Kanye smiling, something he is famous for doing rarely.

One of the snapshots was from 2016 at the Met Gala and showed the rapper posing with Kris, Kim and Kylie at the big event.

Plus, there was a much more recent one, too, apparently from when they shot the Chick-Fil-A video at their ranch in Wyoming.

Finally, Kris made sure to talk about her son-in-law in the legend, writing: Feliz Happy Birthday Kanye West! You are an amazing father, husband, uncle, brother, friend … thank you for being a special and important part of our family … I love you very much. "Oh! How healthy!

As mentioned earlier, Kris was the first in the Kar-Jenner family to publicly celebrate Kanye's birthday, but the others, including his wife, Kim Kardashian and sisters, Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe, are definitely expected to follow her. . steps and mark the day too.

Meanwhile, the reality TV family has focused much more on using their platforms for something else, which is to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and raise awareness about the importance of protests against racial inequality in the United States.



