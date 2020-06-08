KUWK: Khloe Kardashian confused but not bothered by actress Cynthia Erivo mocking her changing appearance on TikTok.

Cynthia Erivo thought it was "hilarious,quot; how Khloe Kardashian continues to change her looks on social media, so she decided to do a TikTok about it! The actress took her platform to share the video and apparently turned the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star out of the blue.

With that said, a source tells HollywoodLife that Khloe is quite confused as to why Erivo would tease her.

However, that doesn't mean that she was so affected by that.

After all, the reality TV star is used to receiving those kinds of comments, so she won't let it get to her this time, either.

As it seems, Khloe doesn't understand why everyone, including actress Cynthia Erivo, is so obsessed with her changing looks and hair.

After seeing the post in which the actress teased the KUWK celebrity, she was confused to see that even another famous person randomly disguised her appearance.

The source noted that Khloe ‘does not understand why Cynthia turned to social media to make fun of her. But she feels good about her own skin and didn't even know Cynthia published what she did. "

As for the TikTok video, it featured a sketch with 4 photos of Khloe on different occasions shown in the background.

The actress plays a mother who thinks the four of them are different women and friends of her daughter, and even after being told otherwise, she insists that they can't be the same person, not even the same ethnicity!

The KUWK star, in fact, likes to change her hair and makeup a lot, but she also loves playing with filters every time she posts a new selfie on her platforms.

Hilarious https://t.co/ft93v389uO – Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) June 4, 2020

That being said, it makes sense that she looks different every moment.

However, the source emphasized that ‘Khloe is confident in her appearance. His appearance has changed throughout the year, as have many people. "



