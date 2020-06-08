Kodak Black seems to be a free man in 2021

Photography WENN / JLN

The creator of hits & # 39; Tunnel Vision & # 39; He is hopeful that he will be released next year after his lawyer got multiple gun charges dropped against the rapper in Florida last week.

Rapper Kodak Black He is considering a prison release in 2021 after Florida state authorities agreed to drop his gun charges case if he completes a drug treatment program.

The "ZEZE" star, real name Bill K. Kapri, was ordered to serve 46 months behind bars in November (19) after falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle also filed separate state charges on the same incident, charging Kodak, who turns 23 this week (June 11), with three felony charges of possession of a weapon of fire by an individual under 24 years of age.

However, MC's attorney Bradford Cohen reached an agreement with Fernández Rundle to close the case without his client serving more time in prison, which could have amounted to an additional 15 years.

Instead, they agreed that Kodak, who has been locked up since his arrest in May 2019, must complete a 500-hour course of drug treatment, although the current maximum-security prison he is in does not offer the program.

According to TMZ, Cohen claims that not having the state crimes hanging over Kodak will allow him to be transferred to a low-security facility, where he can enroll in drug treatment, and once he records his 500 hours, he will be eligible to serve the rest of his sentence in a rehabilitation center.