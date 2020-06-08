Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons threatens to remove this viral Instagram post – her fans stepped in for this reason

Aoki Lee Simmons is following in Rihanna's footsteps and has decided to publicly call her non-black friends to step forward and show real support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of the Missouri police. .

The daughter of the model and businesswoman Kimora Lee Simmons went to social networks where she published a passionate publication where she asked her friends, why are they silent?

The Harvard-bound student wrote: “My non-black friends, I can't begin to unpack your silence. I am afraid of what you will tell me. The things you are here for and the things you are not, what do they say about you? About me for choosing you? I am ashamed that this is as far as I can go, a toe in the water of truth. "

Russell Simmons' teenage daughter went on to explain: “Just a shadow on the other side of me, that buried or emerged side that is a blackness beyond color. Beyond my hair it takes longer to comb than yours as we sit side by side in the living room. But I see, and I see your silence. Now I understand that you will only interact with the girl you understand because she is just like you, in a good school like you, a good family like you. But the blackness? I guess you're not like you. "

He concluded by saying, "I don't expect you to be a mind reader. You've been explicitly told in black and white and subtweet. You know the brutal message I've received. If black people need you, I need you. And you know me, right? ? Your study partner, your dance partner, your romantic interest, the same thing. So don't say you didn't know, I just told you. Be honest and say on my side, you didn't care. "

Aoki concluded with, "Feeling black, you could later remove #georgefloyd."

Many fans begged him not to delete the post because the message is important.

A supporter stated, "Thank you. It is difficult, but we must continue talking about this. The silence of some is deafening.

Another commenter said: “So powerful! Never delete it. I love this and your beautiful family. Thank you for using your platform for greatness. 👑🙌🏾💜🧿 ”

This sponsor shared: “Talk about it, A !!!! Their silence is deafening, but they'll want you to do TikTok until the end of the day … # wearetiredofthissh * t ".

A fourth supporter revealed: "The girl does not eliminate this; there are white people who have black people in their lives, so please do not think that their voices will not be heard. I hear you, I see you and you matter!

You speak of life in the words you write … write in Young Queen. "

