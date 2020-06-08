Kimmy Gibbler forever: Andrea Barber in the Fuller House finale

For more than 30 years Andrea Barber has been known to millions of viewers around the world as Kimmy Gibbler, first in Full house for eight seasons, then in Fuller House with the fifth and final season dropping on June 2 on Netflix.
Barber and Kimmy Gibbler are synonymous with each other, probably more than any other. Full house character thanks to Barber's acting break between the original show and the sequel series "I have no problem with that," Barber said.
"I know a lot of people who play wacky characters like this struggle with typecasting or just being seen that way. I never had a problem. I left the business at 18 just because my heart was no longer acting, I had nothing to do anymore. with Kimmy Gibbler. He wanted to go to college and learn new things and do other things besides acting, "said Barber.
"And the only reason I went back to Hollywood was to play Kimmy Gibbler. It's not like I'm trying to get back into business. I got a call from Jeff Franklin and he said, 'What did you do this?' and I say, 'Sure! I loved it 30 years ago. I'm sure I'll love it now & # 39; & # 39;, Barber said in an interview conducted before national protests calling for an end to police brutality. "I probably wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for Fuller House. And I love Kimmy, no hard feelings. "
Barber stopped acting after the end of the original show in 1995. She was in college and ready for a change, a more adult life. Yes, I was ready to move on at the time, but not because of Gibbler's bitterness.
"I had to do a lot of weird stuff as a character, a lot of crazy stunts and crazy outfits, but I have no hard feelings at all. I have nothing but love for this character. Especially with the kinds of lessons he's teaching people now. And I have fans who text me every day and say, "Kimmy taught me that it's okay to be different and,quot; It's okay to be weird, "and I've always felt like a stranger. & # 39; I love Kimmy Gibbler just taught us that it's okay, it's okay to be different. So I really appreciate the character in a way that I never did as a teenager. I think it's great ".
Twenty-five years after the end of the original show, when Kimmy Gibbler called back, Barber donned brightly colored clothing and clothing and became the character in Fuller House. The sequel series focused on his character, Candace Cameron Bure as a DJ and Jodie Sweetin like Stephanie premiered in 2016. Barber said he was able to slip right into the role when the Netflix series premiered.
"I played this character for eight years when I was a teenager, so she hid there unconsciously. I think it's kind of like when you learn a language when you were a kid and then you become fluent for life, like that's what happened to her to me. I just spoke fluently Gibbler and she just came out, "he said.
According to Barber, series creator Jeff Franklin delicately asked him if he needed the help of an acting coach since he hadn't really acted since the original show ended. She said she didn't know, why not wait and see? "And it just came back to me. No one was more surprised than me, and probably Jeff Franklin, who just came back like I never left. But it was weird. They say it's like riding a bike and really is like riding a bike She just comes to you. She's such a nice character, too. So, you know, I loved it. I loved bringing her back to life, "Barber said.
Is this the last time Barber will play Kimmy Gibbler? And if so, have you done everything you wanted to do as a character? Keep reading.
KIMMY ACHIEVEMENTS
"There's not much that Kimmy couldn't do, remembering. Someone else asked me that question too: Is there anything left that you want Kimmy to do that she never did? I don't think so, but I'd love to do it. I see Kimmy as a grandmother I mean, I know we keep pranking about the Fullest House and The Golden Girls version of the show, but I really do, I really want to see Kimmy Gibbler as a grandmother and what that would be like. It's great to see Kimmy as a mother and what Kind of a mother is going to be, because she was as rare as a teenager, so it was kind of crazy to think of Kimmy Gibbler having her own teenager who was so different from Kimmy, she was almost sensible as the adult in the mother-daughter relationship. I'd love to see what it would be like with a grandson someday. Not yet. I'm too young for that now. But maybe in the future. "
IS THIS THE FINAL GOODBYE TO KIMMY GIBBLER?
"No. I mean, I don't want to say goodbye to this character. I love This character. It is very fun to play and is well liked by people. She has grown out of her pesky pest phase, she was mostly a little weird and annoying when she was a teenager and now she is quirky, but she is so adorable. And it doesn't feel finished. I want to keep putting on these crazy scarves and outfits. I want to continue playing this character. So yeah, I haven't, I mean I said goodbye because I had to, but I'd be more than willing to go back into Kimmy's shoes to do a third iteration of this show if anyone wants to. (Laughter.) I think the three of us, Candace, Jodie and I, would be more than happy to put ourselves in our characters' shoes and do this again because we love it. "
THE KIMMY CONNECTION
"Well, I'm the cast member who least resembles her character. Anyone will tell you. There's a little DJ in Candace and a little Stephanie and Jodie. There's very little Kimmy Gibbler in me. (Laughs. I'm not extravagant. , I don't wear crazy clothes. I'm very introverted and shy. Actually, I don't really talk much in general. So, my relationship with her is that she lets this inner wild girl come out, and it's so cathartic to play a character who is very different from me, who is loud and unapologetic and does these crazy things on set. It's cool! Let me be someone else for a minute, who am I also shy to be in real life. So, I feel like I have a great relationship with her. She allows me to bring out feelings and emotions that I normally keep hidden inside of me, if that makes sense. She is very liberating. She is very liberating to play a character like Kimmy Gibbler. (laughs) "
THE LEGACY OF THE COMPLETE HOUSE
"I hope, especially now in these times when we are in quarantine with our own families, Full house and Fuller House It has always been a multi-generational show intended for family viewing, a series that parents can watch with their children and that everyone enjoys. And I think that will be our legacy is that this is something that you can sit with your children and see and enjoy, laugh and cry together … I think that has always been the legacy of Full House and I hope that Fuller House can continue living as the program where parents want their children to grow up, and then those children will grow up and have children and they will also raise their children at Fuller House. I think it is a wonderful thing. Let's keep giving birth to fans of every generation. That has worked very well for us so far. Keep going so ".
What did you take from the set?
"Well, nothing as big as the couch! We all heard about it on Instagram when John Stamos posted that he took the couch home and thought, 'What ?!' I didn't know what it was an option! I just kept Kimmy's wardrobe for the most part I kept some of her iconic clothes, like her bacon and eggs scarf, and some of her iconic jewelry that was the most significant to me kept her wardrobe and then just stuff small, like my coffee cup with a K on it, each character has their own coffee cups. So we all put away our coffee cups and then I had a picture of me, Candace and Jodie as girls that was framed in the cloak of the fireplace in the living room. I slammed it right when I was leaving the set for the last time, late, late, late on the night of the last recording. I have it on my nightstand, and I look at it every night before bed .
Say goodbye again
"Oh yes, it felt very different. It was much more difficult and much more emotional the second time. Partly just because I'm an adult and now I have more perspective than when I was 18 when the first time Full House left air. I was 18 years old, I was in college and I was ready for my new life as an adult and I was ready. I was ready to say goodbye to the show. It was sad, but I was definitely ready to move on. And this time, I just know how special he is and how weird it is to have the chemistry that the cast has and the history that we have and the ties. You know, they really are like a second family, and of course, we will always keep in touch. We will still see each other … But it's not what same as coming to work every day with your best friends and seeing us and making us laugh. That's the part I'm really going to miss, "he said.
"It did, it was very emotional that last day on set. I don't know a single person who wasn't crying during that last scene."
WHATS NEXT?
"Oh, I would love to continue (acting). I do. I have the mistake now. I would love to continue if you're still doing comedy because I think that's my sweet spot and I love it so much. I love to make people laugh and I love to play. these crazy characters, so I'd love to keep doing it, just to keep bringing the comedy and stay on television. I think if the industry can figure out how to keep making great television, I'd love to keep making people laugh.
A message for fans
"I am very grateful because it is really because of the fans and their loyalty to the show that we were able to return for five seasons. Five seasons is a long time in the world of television these days, so we are very grateful." I like what gift, what gift they gave us to be able to inhabit these characters again for five years. And I will always be grateful to the fans and I want them to know that they are always part of the Tanner-Fuller-Gibbler family. That door is always open. And they grew up with us when they were children and now they stayed with us, so they are forever part of this family and I hope they know it.
Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.