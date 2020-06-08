Kimmy Gibbler forever: Andrea Barber in the Fuller House finale

For more than 30 years Andrea Barber has been known to millions of viewers around the world as Kimmy Gibbler, first in Full house for eight seasons, then in Fuller House with the fifth and final season dropping on June 2 on Netflix.

Barber and Kimmy Gibbler are synonymous with each other, probably more than any other. Full house character thanks to Barber's acting break between the original show and the sequel series "I have no problem with that," Barber said.

"I know a lot of people who play wacky characters like this struggle with typecasting or just being seen that way. I never had a problem. I left the business at 18 just because my heart was no longer acting, I had nothing to do anymore. with Kimmy Gibbler. He wanted to go to college and learn new things and do other things besides acting, "said Barber.