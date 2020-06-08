Kim Kardashian wishes husband and King Kanye West a happy birthday

Happy Birthday, Kanye West.
Like E! Readers surely know, today (June 8) is the rapper's 43rd birthday "I Love It,quot;. In honor of the big day of the hit maker, wife Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner He took to Instagram to share celebratory posts.
"Happy birthday to my king," wrote the KKW beauty chief along with two photos of her and Kanye.
In the photos, the keeping up with the Kardashians The A-list artist's star and color coordinated in all-black outfits and shared a tender moment together.
Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are the parents of northwest (almost 7), Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (one)
As for Kris, she selected a series of Kanye images and wrote a sweet message on social media.
The Kanye-focused gallery included shots of the table topper alongside various family members, including his wife Kim, daughters North and Chicago, niece Kardashian dream, sister in law Kylie Jenner and others. Kris also included two photos of her and Kanye riding and climbing on top of a tank.
"Happy birthday #KanyeWest! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend," wrote the famous mom. "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family … I love you so much."
Kris's post has already gotten a response from her famous friends, including Kathy Hilton, Faye Resnick, Kym Douglas and others.
Once again, happy birthday, Kanye!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!