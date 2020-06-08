Kim Kardashian wishes husband and King Kanye West a happy birthday

Happy Birthday, Kanye West.

Like E! Readers surely know, today (June 8) is the rapper's 43rd birthday "I Love It,quot;. In honor of the big day of the hit maker, wife Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner He took to Instagram to share celebratory posts.

"Happy birthday to my king," wrote the KKW beauty chief along with two photos of her and Kanye.

In the photos, the keeping up with the Kardashians The A-list artist's star and color coordinated in all-black outfits and shared a tender moment together.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are the parents of northwest (almost 7), Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (one)

As for Kris, she selected a series of Kanye images and wrote a sweet message on social media.