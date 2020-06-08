Kim Kardashian shows off her sensational curves in Jbd clothing

Kim Kardashian shows off her sensational curves again and this time she's wearing Jolie by Dea (JBD) clothing. In a pink outfit called the Zenith set, which appears to be made from a woven fabric, Kim flaunted her toned figure in a long-sleeved crop top with an open front to the chest and a short mini skirt with cut-out panels at the hip. The soft pink shades complemented Kim's dark and natural coloration of her hair and eyes and she chose a soft make-up in shades that went well with the aesthetic of the outfit. Photos of Kim wearing the outfit went viral after she shared them with her 174 million followers.

JBD Apparel republished the first photo from the album that Kim Kardashian shared, where she struck a pose while standing in a hallway. Kim paired the gorgeous outfit with a pair of Amina Muaddi Lupita crystal sandals. She wore complementary two-tone earrings in silver and light pink that also added to the tones represented in the photos.

In the first photo of the set, Kim is looking directly at the camera with one knee bent as it looks like she was walking down the hall and the photo was captured mid-step.

JBD Apparel also shared a second photo of a model in the same pink Zenith outfit. In both Kim Kardashian's photo and the model below, JBD Apparel announced that the Zenith outfit was available for pre-order.

On Kim's official website, she shared three photos. The first is the same as that of JBD Apparel. In the second photo, Kim is seen posing in the same hallway, only this time she is leaning against a wall with an indignant arm bent over her head. Again, she is not smiling, but is looking directly into the camera.

In the third photo from the album, Kim gives her fans a view of her butt and it's clear that she's wearing her waist-length fake hair. It is unclear if it is a wig or extensions, but her braid extends past her waist and shows off her toned calves as she is photographed mid-step again.

You can view the entire photo album with Kim Kardashian wearing the pink Zenith, created by JBD Apparel below.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's photo album while wearing the pink Zenith created by JBD Apparel?

