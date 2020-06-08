Khloe Kardashian teases after actress Cynthia Erivo teases her on TikTok

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly stumped after Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo posted a TikTok video, teasing the reality TV star.

In the video, a woman compares a whiter-looking Khloe to the new, much darker version.

At one point, the woman says, "These are four different people that you are telling me that this community of women that I am seeing, that this is all one person. They are not the same person, I am telling you, darling."

Khloe was not impressed.

"[Khloe] doesn't understand why Cynthia turned to social media to make fun of her," a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife. "But he feels good about his own skin and didn't even know Cynthia published what he did," the source noted.

The source added: "Khloe is confident in her appearance: her appearance has changed throughout the year as have many people."

Are you being too sensitive or not?