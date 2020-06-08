Khloe Kardashian finally feels pretty, now that she has a new face? That's the question many people ask themselves because of an article in the June 15, 2020, issue of Life & Style magazine. The post discusses the recent changes Khloe Kardashian has made in her appearance that left many people confused. Khloe surprised many when she uploaded several photos of herself to her official Instagram account where she looked remarkably different. Her friends and family loved the look and even Kris Jenner praised the 35-year-old for her beauty. While many were flattering Khloe's makeover, others said she had done so much work that she was unrecognizable.

Many people are convinced that Khloe got under the knife, while some say she has just made a very expensive and expertly directed makeover. A source spoke to the publication and discussed Khloe's feelings and why she has transformed her appearance so much since Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWK) was first broadcast in 2007. The source stated the following.

"Now, after spending up to $ 2 million on plastic surgery procedures and enhancements, Khloe told her friends that she finally loves herself." She finally feels pretty.

The source also said that Khloe Kardashian went through lifelong intimidation related to her appearance and never felt that she was as beautiful as her sisters, including older sister Kim Kardashian.

You can check out the photos of Khloe Kardashian that sparked controversy and fueled the latest plastic surgery rumors below.

Khloe continued to fuel speculation that she had permanently altered her appearance and not only got a new makeover, but also a new face by sharing more photos with her 113.3 million Instagram followers. You can see those photos below.

The source went on to talk about Khloe's new love for her looks, and even went on to say that she went through years of therapy to learn to love herself.

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian's new look? Do you think it's just a makeover or do you think she got under the knife?

