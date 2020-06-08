Kevin Hart's pregnant wife was seen wearing no makeup! (Photos)

Pregnant Eniko Hart was spotted yesterday by paparazzi when she grabbed a takeout sandwich from Jersey Mike & # 39; s Subs.

Eniko, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Kevin, looked great. She and Kevin revealed on Instagram last month that they were waiting.

"In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful!" She continued. "It will soon be a family of 6!" adding the hashtag "#glowingandgrowing,quot;.

Kevin posted the same image on his Instagram, subtitled with the hashtags "#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh,quot;.

The family received their happy news last month on Mother's Day on their respective Instagram accounts.

Hart released photos of his family, including him, his wife, his 15-year-old daughter Heaven and his 12-year-old son Hendrix from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, and his 2-year-old son Kenzo with Eniko.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman and wife of mine … We love you @enikohart … And we are delighted with the arrival of our girl …", wrote the comic actor in the legend of Family Portraits. "Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW !!!! God is amazing … We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you darling …"

Eniko Hart shared similar photos and wrote, "OH BABY, she's a lady."

It is clear that Eniko's belly has grown since the announcement. Look:

Eniko's husband Kevin Hart is a comedian, actor, and producer. Kevin has risen in the past 10 years, and is now considered one of the best actors in Hollywood.