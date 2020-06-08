Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried Thriller "Must Have Left You" to Debut on PVOD – Up News Info

Universal and Blumhouse are taking their psychological thriller Kevin Bacon-Amanda Seyfried You should be gone straight to homes on Friday June 19 for a PVOD launch in North America.

The photo was directed by Jurassic Park and Mission Impossible write David Koepp, which he adapted from Daniel Kehlmann's German novel.

Bacon and Seyfried star in a couple seeking a relaxing vacation on a secluded end of the world in the Welsh countryside only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning and travel with them. Their marriage is tearing at the seams, frayed by their secrecy, their jealousy, and the shadow of their past. At first, her vacation with her six-year-old daughter seems like a perfect retreat, but she is distorted into a perfect nightmare when Theo's (Bacon) understanding of reality begins to crumble and she suspects that a sinister force inside the house knows more than what he or Susanna (Seyfried) have revealed, even to each other.

You should be gone is produced by Jason Blum (The purge and Hallowe'en franchises), Bacon and Dean O’Toole (Walk like a panther), and is an executive producer for Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi. We hear from sources that the film was never planned to have a theatrical release.