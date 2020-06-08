Kenya Moore accepted the challenge of Eva Marcille and made public her pride of being a black woman

Kenya Moore is another celebrity who took up the challenge to praise the fact that she is a black woman. Look at the message he shared on his social media account and the photo he paired it with.

‘Challenge accepted @evamarcille We are BLACK WOMEN! We build … We don't take down other BLACK WOMEN! We have felt the pain of being shot down and decided that we will be deliberate about building others! Too often, women find it easier to criticize each other rather than to strengthen each other. With all the negativity going around, let's do something positive! Upload a photo of yourself and then tag so many sisters to do the same. We are going to build ourselves instead of tearing ourselves down. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ challenge @traceyeedmonds @thereallaurensanders @chefchemoore @chesliekryst @claudiajordan ", Kenya captioned her post.

Claudia Jordan skipped the comments and said: ‘Beautiful, strong, smart, smart, tough, powerful. That's you my friend. "

Another follower said: ‘I love this. You go girls! Stronger together! "And someone else posted this message:" You ladies are constantly tearing yourself down … in all RH franchises. Did we miss something? "

Someone else wrote, "Simply stunning, radiant and inspiring," and a follower said, "And powerful black women."

A commenter posted this: ‘You are a strong black woman. Thank you for giving us great television over the years and many more to come. You may have your unpleasant moments like everyone else in life, but you certainly don't have bad intentions. I love you queen 👸🏽 ♥ ️ @thekenyamoore. "

Another follower posted, "Yeah, black women and girls that we're together with," and someone else wrote, "Umm, you all see the same RHOA and many other franchises, correct? What am I missing here? I love you Kenya. "

Another follower mentioned NeNe Leakes and said, "We'll see if you continue to take down Nene."

Ad

Apart from this, Kenya advised its fans in Atalanta to vote.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

6 6