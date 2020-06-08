KCET, KMEX Top Nominations – Up News Info

The Television Academy has submitted nominations for the 72nd Los Angeles Emmy Awards. KCET has once again claimed the top spot with 20 nominations, followed by KMEX, last year's Spanish-language leader at 15. Last year was the first time since 2015 that KMEX led the nominations. KVEA is third with 13 nominations, followed by Spectrum News 1 with 12.

In total, there are 121 nominations in 33 categories including Crime and Social Affairs, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sport, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage.

Due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Emmy Awards will be held virtually this year. The trophies will be presented on Saturday, July 18 at 7 PM on Emmys.com. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and is currently in development.

Related story Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations: KMEX Leads the Field Over KCET

Here is the full list of nominees:

SCHEDULE AND CATEGORIES OF NEWS

L.A. local color

Day of the Dead (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, executive producer Matthew Crotty, producer Jacqueline Reyno, producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, associate producer

L.A. Art Zone Metro Gold Line People and Places • LA County Canal

Lennie LaGuire, executive producer Michael Wilson, executive producer Carla Carlini, producer

Joe McDonald, producer Lisa Nguyen, producer Alejandro Galván, editor Naibe Reynoso, reporter Aldo Lara, camera

Nightshift • KCET

David Grabias, Director, Producer

Anne Edgar, Executive Producer, Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Bryce Brentlinger, producer Justin Cram, producer Matthew Crotty, co-producer

Midge Hussey, segment producer Edgar Sardarian, editor

POSSIBLE L.A. • KMEX

Jean Luis Contreras, Camera, Director, Editor, Producer Gesabel Gutiérrez, Associate producer

Transformation (broken bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Presenter Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, producer Elizabeth Collins, producer Natasha Phan, producer Aaron Warzynski, editor

Jacqueline Reyno, associate producer

Education Information

Cash and Courage (California Live) • NBC4

John Johnston, executive producer

CyberWork and the American Dream • PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, executive producer James Shelley, director, producer Elizabeth Cobbs, producer, writer Jon Michaels, executive producer Kevin King, editor

Rich Underwood, Camera

LA Foodways • KCET

Raphael Sbarge, Director, Executive Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Thomas Cassetta, Producer Rick Pratt, Publisher, Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Alan Caudillo, director of photography Daud Sani, director of photography

Life in plastic (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Gina Pollack, producer

Denise Chan, Associate Producer Andy Viner, Editor

Under Pressure (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Gina Pollack, Producer Tori Edgar, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor

Crime / Social Issues

Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart • PBS SoCal

Don Hahn, Director, Executive Producer Lori Korngiebel, Producer

Stephen Yao, editor

Voices from the Front: China's War on Poverty • PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, executive producer Robert Lawrence Kuhn, host, writer Peter Getzels, director, producer Ning Nan, camera

Catherine Shields, Editor

Liu Cong, executive producer Adam Zhu, executive producer Liu Changying, producer

Chen Guang, producer

Watts (broken bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Presenter Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, producer Elizabeth Collins, producer Natasha Phan, producer Aaron Warzynski, editor

Jacqueline Reyno, associate producer

Who killed Josiah? (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Vince Beiser, Producer

Andy Viner, editor

Dennis Nishi, director of photography Kathy Kasaba, supervising producer Robert McDonnell, supervising producer Ann Valdes, associate producer

Letters

American Voices • PBS SoCal

Maria Hall-Brown, executive producer, producer, writer Kevin King, camera, editor, producer

Michelle Merker, associate producer Dwayne Castronova, camera

Al Magallon, Camera Ty Woodson, Camera Phil Jimenez, Camera

Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Akira Boch, director, cinematographer, producer Tadashi Nakamura, co-producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, associate producer

Culture / history

Griffith Park: The Untold Story (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, director, director of photography Juan Devis, executive producer

Matthew Crotty, executive producer Nathan Masters, executive producer, presenter Hugh McHarg, executive co-producer Catherine Quinlan, executive co-producer Angela Boisvert, producer

Bill Dotson, co-producer

Sasheen Artis, coordinating producer Edgar Sardarian, editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Three Views of Manzanar (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, director, director of photography Juan Devis, executive producer

Matthew Crotty, executive producer Nathan Masters, executive producer, presenter Hugh McHarg, executive co-producer Catherine Quinlan, executive co-producer Angela Boisvert, producer

Bill Dotson, co-producer

Sasheen Artis, coordinating producer Daniel Leonard, editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Vision 2030: Future of SoCal • Spectrum News 1

Team Spectrum News 1

Information series (more than 50% remote)

Los Angeles County Spotlight – Homeless Series • LA Community Channel

Lennie LaGuire, executive producer Michael Wilson, executive producer Samara Rosenbaum, producer Becky Schlikerman, producer

Joe McDonald, Producer Carla Carlini, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Naibe Reynoso, talent on camera

LA stories with Giselle Fernández • Spectrum News 1

Team Spectrum News 1

The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Team Spectrum News 1

Information series (more than 50% of study)

Frank Buckley Interviews • KTLA5 Frank Buckley, Executive Producer, Host Angel C. Kim, Senior Producer

Jason Roberts, camera, editor Nick Simpson, camera, editor Adam Smart, graphic designer

LA Times Today • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News Team 1

Entertainment

LA Awards Season • LA CityView35

LA CityView35 Production Team

Jazz City (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Eric Fernández, producer Michael Bloecher, editor

Michael Ray, associate producer

Musical composition

There are no nominations in this category.

Entries in this category did not meet 2/3 approval to receive a nomination.

News series

People who make a difference • CBS2 / KCAL9

Nicolette Medina, producer, writer

Blackboard • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Answer • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Streets of Shame • NBC4

Joel Grover, reporter Amy Corral, producer Scott Weber, camera Matthew Arias, editor

Chelsea Shepherd, Camera

Sports special

Birth of a Dynasty: The Lakers 1999-2000 • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Dodger Stories: 6 decades in LA • PBS SoCal

Maura Daly Phinney, producer, writer Andy Trimlett, editor, producer

Don Hahn, executive producer Steve Purcell, director, producer

Johnnya Burruss, Coordinating Producer

Sports Series – News

There are no nominations in this category.

Entries in this category did not meet 2/3 approval to receive a nomination.

Sports series – Programming (post production)

Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Team Spectrum SportsNet LA

Ducks Weekly • Prime Ticket

Fox Sports Ticket Team

Sports series – Programming (live broadcast)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Team Spectrum SportsNet LA

Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Goodbye Miss Val! Women's gymnastics: state of Utah vs. No. 2 UCLA

• Pac-12 Los Angeles

Team Pac-12 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels Baseball – Mariners at Angels • Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West team

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West team

Sports feature

Coby's Journey (Lakers Behind the Scenes) • Spectrum SportsNet

Jesse Aron, producer Mark Phillips, camera

LAFC Faces – Lorraine Hammonds (LAFC Postgame Show) • LAFC

Benard Worrell, executive producer Mark Stilwell, publisher, producer Ulises Roman, camera

Dodger Baseball Legends: Fernando Valenzuela (Dodgers Dugout)

• Spectrum SportsNet LA

Erick Cesar Vazquez, Editor, Producer

Gregory Vincent Taylor, Executive Producer, Writer Vin Scully, On-Camera Talent

Jaime Jarrin, Talent on camera Aaron Minderhout, Chamber Nicholas Gresham, Chamber

Mario E. Toledo, graphic designer Kevin Cook, graphic designer

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs & # 39; Posthumous No-Hitter (Angels Weekly) • Fox Sports West

Jeff Shearin, camera, editor, producer

Our stories: Fight the Jackson family! (Our stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles

Yogi Roth, presenter, reporter Richard Allard, editor, producer

Sports provocation

Los Angeles Angels Start 2019 • Fox Sports West

Ed Barnes, Producer

John Hefner, executive producer, producer

Dodgers-Yankees Tease • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Mike Levy, producer

Reshad Bahadori, Publisher, Producer

A story about Ryan Getlaf • Fox Sports West

James Freeman, editor, producer

Live special events – Schedule

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer Michelle Merker, Producer Cody Kopp, Producer

Teresa Taylor, co-producer Jason Kesslor, writer Suzanna Guzmán, co-host

Marisa Ramirez, co-host, producer

Parade countdown • KTLA5

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Editor, Lead Producer, Writer Bryan Hileman, Editor, Lead Producer, Writer

John Moczulski, executive producer Chris Reilly, executive producer Jennie O & # 39; Hagan, executive producer Wayne Manous, associate producer Aida Galoussian, associate producer Frank Buckley, host

Jessica Holmes, presenter Chris Schauble, presenter Lynette Romero, presenter Kathleen Bade, presenter Adrian Huerta, camera Brian Choo, camera Robert Keet, camera Nick Simpson, camera Steven Stark, camera Jay Wilson, editor

Kevin Bolyard, graphic designer

Live special events – News

Limit: one year later • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Team Spectrum News 1

Function segment

The kitchen that paved the way for job training and reducing food waste (broken bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Roy Choi, executive producer, presenter Emily Mraz, producer

Matthew Crotty, producer Elizabeth Collins, producer Natasha Phan, producer Wesley Post, editor

Aaron Warzynski, editor

Jacqueline Reyno, associate producer

Urban Bicycles (Full Access) • KVEA

Leticia Areizaga, Producer Elva Saray, Talent on camera Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, camera

Masters of Modern Design: Kay Sekimachi (Artbound) • KCET.ORG

Juan Devis, executive producer Matthew Crotty, producer Jacqueline Reyno, producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, associate producer

The new normal: year-round forest fires (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, executive producer, producer Michael Bloecher, editor

Tori Edgar, associate producer Dennis Nishi, director of photography

Robocamp restarts young lives (Los Angeles County Close-Up) • Los Angeles County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, executive producer Michael Wilson, executive producer Jacki Karsh, producer

Miguel Torres, Camera, Editor Joe McDonald, Producer

Carla Carlini, producer

Peter Jones, Producer, Writer Brian Tessier, Producer

John Devis, executive producer Michael Riley, executive producer Matthew Crotty, producer

Bryan Darling, editor

Tanayi Seabrook, associate producer Peter Westwick, producer

William Deverell, Producer Dan Lewis, Producer

Information segment

Brenda Tracy – Rape Survivor (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Lisa McRee, hostess

Jade Hernández, Producer Alejandro Tamayo, Cámara Luis Cruz, Reporter

Lara Hochuli, Editor

David Wharton, talent on camera

Dairy Alternatives: Converting Methane from Livestock to Renewable Energy (Earth Focus) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Kim Spencer, executive producer Matthew Crotty, executive producer David Grabias, producer

Anne Edgar, Producer Bryce Brentlinger, Producer

Midge Hussey, segment producer

Vincent Venturella, cinematographer Edgar Sardarian, editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Discovering the Universe (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, director of photography Juan Devis, executive producer Matthew Crotty, executive producer

Nathan Masters, executive producer, presenter Hugh McHarg, executive producer Catherine Quinlan, executive producer Angela Boisvert, producer

Bill Dotson, Producer

Sasheen Artis, Segment Producer Kathy Kasaba, Segment Producer Daniel Leonard, Editor

Edgar Sardarian, editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Thomas Curwen, reporter Robert St. John, producer Karen Lopez, segment producer Katie Falkenberg, camera

Lara Hochuli, Editor

The Inner Street (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Thomas Curwen, reporter Karen Lopez, segment producer Robert Meeks, producer Francine Orr, camera

Yadira Flores, Camera Patrick Steward, Editor

Apollo Women (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Robert Meeks, Producer

Karen Lopez, segment producer Jessica Chen, camera

Adam VanDeKerchove, editor

Live coverage of an unscheduled news event

Easy Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Getty Fire • ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News Team

Little Mountain Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Saugus High School Shooting • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Fire Tick • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Entertainment News History

Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death, and Resurrection (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)

• CBS2 / KCAL9

Gerri Shaftel Constant, producer Pat Harvey, reporter

Jennifer Pierce, Executive Producer

(News from eyewitnesses at 4PM and 5PM) • ABC7 David Ono, presenter, producer, reporter, writer Julia Seifer, producer

Simrin Singh, Producer Jennifer Moya, Editor

Business / Consumer News Story

How Wolfgang Puck revolutionized the food industry (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, presenter, reporter Debbie Kim, editor

Sam Dubin, camera

Pyramid fraud – Davinci (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Héctor González, Chamber, Editor Raúl Gutiérrez, Chamber

Claudia Botero, producer, reporter

Something is fishy: what's on your plate? (The Beat at 1 Morning News)

• Spectrum News 1 Angela Sun, reporter Mac Sherwood, editor

Luca DeSando-Grassi, Camera

Crime / Social Affairs News Story

The Echo of the Bullets (Telemundo Newscast 52 at 6AM) • KVEA

Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, presenter, reporter

Make a Difference, Apply! (Only At Eleven) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer Yarel Ramos, Reporter, Writer

The Manson murders: fifty years later (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)

• CBS2 / KCAL9

Nicolette Medina, producer, writer Pat Harvey, reporter

Manson: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer Julia Seifer, Producer

Jennifer Moya, Editor Simrin Singh, Producer

Enrique Chiabra, presenter, reporter Linette Geneva Arauz, producer Jorge López, editor

Pawsitive exchange prison program proving to be a success (KTLA5 News at 10PM) • KTLA5

Kacey Montoya, reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

Art / Cultural / Historical History

100 year old dance teacher (FOX 11 News 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Debbie Kim, Editor

Susan Hirasuna, reporter

50 years fighting (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, presenter, reporter Debbie Kim, editor

Los Angeles water veins (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Andrea Gonzalez, reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Basurarte (Only At Eleven) • KMEX

Zoe Navarro, reporter

Operation Children First: Vietnam (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Megan Henderson, reporter Kimberly Cornell, executive producer Brian Choo, camera, editor

Environmental news story

Infernal Download (Telemundo Newscast at 6PM) • KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, presenter, producer, reporter

Los Angeles 2050 (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Andrés Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor Leon Krauze, Reporter

The Monarch (News from eyewitnesses at 4PM) • ABC7

David Ono, presenter, producer, reporter, writer, Simrin Singh, producer

Jeff MacIntyre, camera, editor

(Your morning in Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Angela Sun, presenter, camera, editor, producer, writer

Fire Season (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Yara Lasanta, reporter Gabriela Teissier, reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Health / Science News Story

Allies: Angelina Spicer • KTLA5.COM

Nzinga Blake, executive producer Jason Roberts, camera, editor

Tortured childhood

(Telemundo Newscast at 6PM) • KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor

Butterfly Skin (Telemundo Newscast at 6PM) • KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, presenter, producer, reporter

Little Iron Princess: Crystal Bones (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor Francisco Ugalde, Reporter

All That Glitters Is Not Gold (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Yara Lasanta, co-producer, reporter, writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-producer, Editor

Human interest news story

Amanda Salas Fight Against Cancer (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Michelle Lynn Pulfrey, Producer Art Talavera, Editor

Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness news at 5PM) • ABC7

David Ono, presenter, producer, reporter, writer Dylan Glockler, camera

Jeff MacIntyre, editor

Persecution of Falun Gong (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, reporter Anthony Ruiz, editor

Joe Hernández, La Voz de Santa Anita (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Stephanie Bradford, producer, reporter, writer Andrés Fernando Pruna, camera, editor

Mixtec, Lost in Translation (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Gabriela Teissier, reporter, writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-producer, Editor

Research News Story

Under The Magnifying Glass (Univision News 34) • KMEX

Marco Flores, executive producer Sandra Salazar, executive producer Oswaldo Borraez, reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Street vendors of sick puppies (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, reporter

Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, Editor

Sports news story

Clipper Darrell (The Beat at 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Kelvin Washington, reporter Mackenzie A. Eccles, editor

Frainie Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4

Michael Brownlee, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Reaching for the stars, catching dreams (KTLA5 Morning News at 9AM)

• KTLA5

Nerissa Knight, reporter Bob Davis, camera, editor

Short promo – Sports

CBS2 Rams Preseason Advancer – A house, a dream • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor

Go Blue • KTLA5 Bobby Matthews, Producer Garry Ashton, Producer

Adam Smart, graphic designer

Ian Lavallee, Producer Andrea MacPhee, Producer

James Freeman, Publisher, Producer Kyle Oshiro, Producer

Loyalty • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Pete Carril, Director Andrew Cleary, Director Mark Schaefer, Editor

Short Promo – News / Topic

2019 Year in Review – Follow the Stories • CBS2 / KCAL9

Mike Maas, producer Otto Petersen, producer Jeff Chayette, producer Hansi Rudolph, editor

Under The Magnifier • KMEX

Antonio Camberos, Editor, Producer

Breaking News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor

Julio Guerra, camera

Broken Bread • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

First alert: accurate vs. adequate • NBC4

Tim Howick, producer

Making of News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor Michael Buendia, Camera

Jose Garcia, Executive Producer

Public service announcement

Bake, Reserve • LA County Canal

Harry Drucker, producer Eric King, producer

Yury Polissky, director, writer Vance Kotrla, graphic designer

Michael Shull, executive producer Joe Salaices, executive producer Ted Lin, executive producer Robert Manciero, producer

Al Magallon, Camera

Recreational Reefer Madness • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood

Lisa Marie Belsanti, Executive Producer

CATEGORIES WITH ONE NOMINATION AND PROFIT

Independent programming

Hand drawn life • KCET

Tom Tanquary, Director

DESIGNATED NEWS DAY STATION AWARDS

The season awards have no nominations; rather, all participants are candidates for the Emmy statuette. Entries in the Designated News Day categories are restricted to the broadcast date of November 12, 2019.

Regularly scheduled daily morning newscast: 4 AM-11AM

Good morning L.A. • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 Morning News at 6 AM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Telemundo Newscast 52 at 6AM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

First Time • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Today in LA at 5AM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Your morning on Spectrum News 1 at 7AM • Spectrum News 1

Team Spectrum News 1

Regularly scheduled daily daily newscast: 11 AM-7PM

CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2

Courtney Ellinger, producer

Amy Mattison, Executive Producer Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer Michael Parrott, Director

Fox News 11 at 5PM • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

NBC4 News at 4PM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Univision News 34: At Six • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Telemundo Newscast 52 at 12PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Regularly scheduled daily daily newscast: 7 PM-12AM

CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2

CBS2 NEWS TEAM

News from eyewitnesses at 11PM • ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News Team

Fox News 11 at 10PM • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Univision News 34: Only At Eleven • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Telemundo Newscast 52 at 11PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

His afternoon on Spectrum News 1 at 6PM • Spectrum News 1

Team Spectrum News 1

72nd Emmy Awards Nominations by Season

KCET – 20

KMEX – 15

KVEA – 13

Spectrum News 1 – 12

KTLA5 – 7

KTTV-TV – 6 PBS SoCal – 6 ABC7 – 5

Fox Sports West – 5 NBC4- 5

Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5 CBS2 / KCAL9 – 4

LA County Channel – 4 Spectrum SportsNet – 4 Prime Ticket – 3

LA CityView35 – 2 Pac-12 Los Angeles -2 CBS2 – 1

LAFC – 1

WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood – 1