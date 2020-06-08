Kandi Burruss clarifies the meaning of the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement

Kandi Burruss wanted to clarify a few things regarding the BLM movement and decided to post the following message. Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

"There are some who really need to read this image for clarity and understanding," Kandi captioned in her post.

Another follower said, "All lives don't matter. That's an oxymoron. All lives don't matter until black lives matter. Once blacks matter, we can say that all lives matter.

Someone else wrote: ‘They know the difference. At this point, it is just voluntary ignorance. I have finished trying to educate and explain. It's time to focus. "

Another follower said: ‘I think people are playing dumb. They know what we mean. They would never change places with us, "and another follower posted this message:" They understand perfectly well. Saying that all lives matter is their way of undermining our purpose. "

One commenter wrote, "I'm not explaining that shit anymore! Either you get it or you don't have a point! They know exactly WTF, which means they just don't want to do it. I'm done. '

Someone else said, "The people who say 'All lives matter' are doing nothing but go astray right now."

A commenter posted this: ‘THANK YOU! I'm saving this on my phone so I can show coworkers that they like to throw that away. Better yet, have someone throw it at me in a T-shirt. 😜 ’

Another commenter wrote: ‘We have been explaining it for 4 years. I think people who don't receive don't want to. "

An Instagram installer said: "It has been discouraging but also reassuring that we still have to protest and march and speak because many people still do not understand that many of my associates dislike me at the moment … I try to be as much as a voice as possible, but it's difficult af ✊🏽🙏🏽🖤 #blacklivesmatter & # 39 ;.

In other news, Kandi attended Raymond Santana and Deelishis' wedding these days and made sure to document the event on her social media account.



