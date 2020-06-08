K-pop fans drown #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag

Image copyright

Fans of Korean pop music (K-pop) have taken over the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter by posting pictures and videos of their favorite singers.

The use of the tag had increased in response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, with many posters opposing or criticizing the protests.

After K-pop fans flooded the hashtag with photos and videos, the term started trending on Twitter.

Some fans are now focusing on other hashtags like #AllLivesMatter.

The #BlueLivesMatter hashtag has also increased in popularity, often used in support of the police and criticizing #BlackLivesMatter protesters.

By flooding the labels with videos and memes, K-pop fans hope to drown out racist or offensive posts.

The protests began after the release of a video showing African-American George Floyd arrested in Minneapolis.

In the video, a white police officer is seen kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck, even after declaring that he cannot breathe.

Floyd's death has sparked large protests across the United States against racism and police killings of black Americans.

Charges have been announced against the four police officers present during Mr. Floyd's death.

The vast majority of demonstrations in the past eight days have been peaceful, but some have turned violent and curfews have been imposed in various cities.

Clicking on the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter now displays thousands of K-pop posts and messages of support for American protesters.

On Tuesday, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter was also flooded as thousands of people posted a black square in support of a "blackout,quot; campaign on social media.

The flood of posts made it difficult for people to see updates on the protests or share important information using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Activists urged people to use the term #BlackOutTuesday instead.