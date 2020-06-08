Junior Galette claims that he has been & # 39; excluded & # 39; of the NFL in an open letter to Roger Goodell

Former Saints and Redskins linebacker Junior Galette said Monday morning that he has been rejected by the NFL because police "described him unfairly."

In an open letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Galette says that players are severely punished if they have any relationship with police officers. The linebacker says the league should adopt the legal principle of "innocent until proven otherwise."

"Too often, the NFL penalizes players, sometimes severely, for encounters with the police before receiving due process; players are treated as 'guilty until proven innocent', both for the NFL as for the public that only sees punitive action. "Galette writes. "This creates a ripple effect, exacerbated by the same systemic racism to which he referred."

A woman accused Galette of assaulting her in January 2015. At that time, he was arrested and charged with a simple assault with domestic violence. However, in February 2015, the criminal charges were dismissed. Galette has continuously denied the allegations. The NFL suspended him for two weeks for this incident.

Galette was also arrested in April 2017, when he was chased and tested by the police. Police at the time said Galette was charged with disorderly conduct and non-compliance after fighting and fleeing at a spring break festival in Mississippi.

Galette signed with the Redskins in 2015, but she tore the left Achilles tendon and missed the entire season. In 2016, Galette tore her right Achilles tendon and missed that season. He signed a 1-year contract in 2017 and played in 16 games for the Redskins, ending with three sacks. He has not played since.

Despite the injuries, Galette feels that his previous actions were what led him to stop playing in the NFL.

"It is well known and documented that my career has been affected by the types of actions I have mentioned, yet I am not alone," writes Galette. "Countless black NFL players are treated unfairly, and the league, teams, and the media are keeping them differently. Excessive vigilance of young blacks affects players' earning potential, and worse, leave dreams behind. "

Galette added that she looks forward to working with Goodell on these issues.