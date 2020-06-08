Judge denies WGA motion to compel big 3 agencies to expand discovery in continuing fight for packaging fees – Up News Info

A federal judge today denied the WGA's motion to force Big 3 talent agencies to produce more documents than they originally agreed to deliver in their ongoing legal battle over packaging fees.

It was another victory for WME, CAA and UTA, although they did not escape cleanly: the magistrate of the EE. USA Alexander MacKinnon, who oversees the discovery side of the case, warning them to "backtrack" on an earlier stipulation on the number of documents he had already agreed to produce.

The two parties filed reports on the scope of the discovery just hours after the US District Court judge. The US, Andre Birotte Jr., rejected most of the guild's claims on April 27, including claims for federal pricing, fraud, and group boycotts, but agencies later said those reports had been drafted prior to that. decision and they did not fully take into account the importance of their decision in the "eleventh hour". The agencies then asked the court to allow them to limit the number of discoveries in light of that ruling, which left intact the state pricing association's claim and various other claims by individual plaintiffs for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition and breach of contract.

MacKinnon, while non-judgmentally denying the guild's motion to compel the production of more documents, expressed "concerns" about the agencies "tactic" to present an agreed-upon discovery proposal in the joint provision, and then backtrack on a report. complementary based on an order that was known at the time the joint stipulation was filed. "

Each of the agencies initially agreed to search the files of 15 current and past executives and agents for documents relevant to their packaging fees, and the WGA argued that each agency should have to search the files of at least 50 current executives and agents and previous.

In today's order, MacKinnon ruled that the agencies "can proceed according to their own search plan if they are prepared to defend that plan if they are later challenged" by the guild. "The Tribunal concludes that the parties' joint stipulation and supplemental reports do not present issues that are ready for determination," he said, adding that "the Tribunal will not attempt at this time to choose the number of custodians to be sought" by the agencies.