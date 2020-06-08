Johnny Depp covers the iconic Bob Dylan song and pays tribute to "Sacrificial Hero,quot; George Floyd

The actor turned to social media to pay tribute to George Floyd in a truly moving way. Johnny Depp posted a cover of Bob Dylan's "Times They Are A-Changin,quot; on his relatively new Instagram page and also shared a very important message in the caption.

Depp called the latest victim of police brutality a "sacrifice hero,quot; as, as you know, his senseless murder has sparked protests for change around the world.

Johnny really felt that Bob Dylan's protest song was the perfect one to sing in the midst of the current fight for equality.

For fans, it's no secret that while he is a big name in the acting industry, his other passion is singing and he does it very well.

Speaking of the song he performed, Johnny said, "It applies very strongly to George Floyd's life-altering image, which has always been etched in our brains."

He also mentioned that the song applies equally to the Black Lives Matter movement, but also to the pandemic the world is still going through today.

Depp's lengthy subtitle says in part that: Dy Dylan's song applies to COVID-19, too, it applies very strongly to George Floyd's life-altering image, which has always been etched into our brains. For me, it applies to the time we are in, it applies to the time they were in 1963, it applies to all of the above and to all that will be. "

Then he talked about what the song really means to him: & # 39; I chose to play this song live, because my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefited several weeks ago … I really didn't know how to play it, but I thought I'd give it a try As it seemed to apply very well. And it is applied now, more than ever. It was done a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was completed with images of our human partner George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on television. "

He concluded his message by encouraging people to "take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look hopefully at the changes his tragic death will cause."



