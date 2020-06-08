John Oliver talks about how politics messes with white supremacy – Up News Info

On top of Last week tonight, John Oliver addressed the George Floyd protests, the biblical photo of Donald Trump, and the excessive force police officers use, specifically against the black community. That said, he spent the entire episode unpacking the troublesome police system.

Oliver points out that the violence we have seen is the tip of a very large iceberg. "It didn't start this week or with this president," he said. "It always falls disproportionately on black communities."

He released some statistics that we need for our attention. For one thing, the Minneapolis police use force against blacks at a rate seven times greater than that of whites, and that American blacks are two and a half times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans. On top of that, one in 1,000 black men can expect to be killed by the police. "If you're black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry, and exhausted you must feel," he admits. "The police are only one part of a larger system of racial inequality."

Related story Mark Duplass says goodbye to & # 39; Room 104 & # 39 ;, taunting the fourth and final season of HBO Anthology – ATX

He points out that in pop culture the police are seen as a hero, especially in film and television. "The United States loves nothing more than a renegade police officer who does not abide by the rules," he said, adding that the reality of the police has always been different and that it has become entangled in white supremacy.

"For much of the history of the United States, law enforcement meant enforcing laws that were explicitly designed to subjugate blacks," he said. Some of the country's first police units were slave patrols, and just because slavery ended, that doesn't mean it was the end of white power. He quotes a quote from an Alabama planter from the post-Civil War era who was featured in Michelle Alexander's "The New Jim Crow".

"We have the power to pass strict laws to govern blacks, this is a blessing as they must be controlled in some way or whites cannot live among them."

A century after this, police in the South enforced segregation laws while allowing and sometimes engaging in lynching and anti-black terrorism. Even when blacks migrated south, they still faced police brutality. In the summer of 1967, there were uprisings against racial inequality, but, as Oliver said, "White people described it as the" Summer of Love "". He joked about how white historians would call this era of today's protests "Chromatica's Summer," citing Lady Gaga's new album.

Even after the 1960s, things did not improve under the administration of Nixon and Reagan. The war on drugs led to zero tolerance policing in the 1990s, fueling police saturation in low-income communities of color. This paved the way for the "stop and search" policy, which at its peak affected black and Latino communities. This aggressive police action led to an increase in the number of police officers on the street, which was the work of Republicans and Democrats, specifically Bill Clinton.

As funding for the police increased, spending on key social services decreased. This added more responsibility to the police and they were doing too much than they can handle. As a result, the police are the only public source for some communities.

Oliver submitted a clip with Dave Grossman, an expert on "Killology". He specializes in warrior-style police training and travels 200 times a year. To give context, the officer who killed Philando Castile participated in this training where he tells them that they are predators. Following the Castilla shooting, the Mayor of Minneapolis banned the training, but Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Union, challenged him.

One of the biggest obstacles to police reform is police unions. Unions can make it incredibly difficult to discipline even the most egregious conduct of any police officer. Oliver refers to an incident in 2018 when Minneapolis police officers decorated a tree with racist articles and posted it on social media. The mayor said they would be fired at the end of the day, but he stepped back and said there is a process, but today it is still under arbitration.

Oliver said a police union contract makes it difficult to remove a troublesome officer. It gives us more statistics: The country's largest police departments have fired at least 1,881 officers for misconduct, but were forced to reinstate more than 450 of them after union contracts appealed again.

"When faced with accountability they don't like, unions will often issue the last threat: simply pull back and let crime increase," he said before releasing it to a clip from the head of New York's largest police union. York, who was clearly upset after a judge recommended that the police officer who killed Eric Garner be fired. He was excited that the police officers had to "go one step slower."

During that time, police performance slowed and there was an 11% drop in arrests for serious crimes, an 18% drop in arrests for misdemeanors and a 32% drop in moving violations.

Oliver spoke about how the federal government can intervene with a "consent decree," where a police department agrees to make institutional changes and is overseen by a federal court. It is a powerful tool to enforce change, but it all depends on who is running the country at the time, and Donald Trump clearly has no interest in police reform.

Trump launched a single investigation with zero consent decrees, while George W. Bush's DOJ launched 12 investigations into police departments during his first term, while Barack Obama's DOJ released 15.

If unions and the federal government will not act on the responsibility of the police officer for violating rights, one can sue the city or the individual official. In some high-profile cases, there have been deals for an "astonishing amount." In five years, 10 cities with the largest police departments paid $ 1.02 billion in settlements and court decisions.

"If you are spending over a billion dollars on misconduct deals, you may want to seriously examine what the behavior looks like," Oliver said. He then refers to how Michael Brown's family wanted to file a civil lawsuit against the Ferguson officer who killed him.

Oliver says civil lawsuits against police officers are impossible to win because they are often protected by qualified immunity, which means that a public official is immune from lawsuits unless his exact conduct has already been declared unconstitutional in a previous case. – The keyword here is "exact".

Congress has proposed a bill to end qualified immunity, but that is not enough. Oliver asked the question: "What do we do now?"

"The incremental reforms that we have attempted, such as the widespread use of body cameras and the implicit bias and use of force training, are not going to do it," he said. "I am not saying we should not try them yet, but in many cases they face an entrenched police culture that resists any effort to compel reform." That is why many advocate that we rethink the police from scratch.

He brings up the police and, unlike what Tucker Carlson thinks, it does not mean eliminating the entire police. Oliver explains: "It means moving away from a narrow conception of public safety that is based on vigilance and punishment and investing in the real safety of a community, things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations."

He continues: "The concept is that the role of the police can be significantly reduced because they are not responding to homeless people or mental health calls or arresting children in schools or really any other situation where their best solution lest someone show up with a gun, that's the idea of ​​spending the police. "

"This clearly is not about individual officers," he said. "This is a structure built on systemic racism that this country intentionally created and now needs to intentionally dismantle and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people it really serves … Black communities have had to be activists perpetual and at the same time routinely deprived of their rights, and it is time for the rest of us to come together and make sure that their voices are heard and acted upon. "

The episode ended with this heartwarming video by Kimberly Jones, co-author of "I am not going to die with you tonight."