John Oliver crying as he calls Donald Trump and talks about police brutality!

The host of Last Week Tonight was thrilled to call Donald Trump on how he had dealt with the Black Lives Matter protests and to talk about the & # 39; disgusting & # 39; forms & # 39; f ** king filthy & # 39; in which those who fight for equality continue to be treated by the police force. John Oliver was particularly disgusted by how POTUS has been using the George Floyd name only to promote his accomplishments.

During the last episode of his show, John stifled tears as he discussed police brutality in the United States and how Trump responded to protests.

‘Throughout the week, protesters continued to fill the streets of all 50 states in the wake of the horrific police murder of George Floyd. And in response to those protests, which have been an exciting setback against institutional racism and brutality, it has been downright disgusting to see that they encountered this, "he said.

I would follow John Oliver to hell tbh pic.twitter.com/znIvjj5zVz – jax | time to dethrone god (@dafthockeyboys) June 8, 2020

John Oliver tells the police that they must not use excessive force to convince people that they are not guilty of using excessive force pic.twitter.com/E6d8NrMnTn – ❄️Lars🇳🇴Woke✊🏿Viking (@a_fly_guy) June 8, 2020

As you know, the peaceful protesters were still victims of unnecessary and extreme violence by the riot police.

They have gone so far as to use tear gas, use flash bombs, and even shoot them with rubber bullets.

The latter are not supposed to be lethal, they can definitely still cause massive and irreparable injuries, and the eve of journalist Linda Tirado ended up being blinded while reporting live on television and shot with a rubber bullet.

Oliver went on to explain that: & # 39; If the police are trying to convince the public that they are not guilty of showing excessive force, it is probably not a good idea to repeatedly show excessive force on national television, even in this city, where Mayor de Blasio praised them for their 'tremendous restraint' and Governor Cuomo threatened to send the National Guard & # 39 ;.

He also mentioned rumors that POTUS hid in a bunker when protesters started marching in front of the White House, as well as the fact that he ordered the police to spend gas on people so they could go and pose with a bible. in front of a Church.

Finally, she called him up for using the George Floyd name when revealing the job numbers, saying, "This is a great day for him," which is absolutely gross. If you said the name "Macy & # 39; s,quot; more than you said the name "Breonna Taylor,quot; this week, you can f ** k off. "

At the end of this powerful episode, Jon Oliver was crying, obviously affected by what was happening and angry at the way the President had been dealing with everything.



