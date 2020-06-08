Jennifer Lopez's son encouraged her to talk about George Floyd

Jennifer Lopez He has shared the conversation he had with his children about the death of George Floyd.
The singer-actress superstar took to Instagram on Sunday night to post footage of the Black Lives Matter protest she attended in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In the legend of López's publication, she revealed that her 12-year-old children, Emme and MaxHe signaled to the couple to take her to the protest.
"Max said to me a few days ago: & # 39; you know mom, since you have followers like some of my YouTuber players and they ask us to support things and we do it, you should do it for George Floyd & # 39;", López recalled . "I said, 'Funny, you say that baby, I'm planning some things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did it!"
López, who shares the twins with ex Marc AnthonyShe continued explaining the conversations she has had with her children about social injustice.
"We talked about how if a person doesn't have justice, then nobody has it," López continued his message. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all."
"We must defend what we believe in and fight injustices in this world," he told his fans. "Then we continue to protest peacefully until there is a change."
López also added the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung.
In the images López posted on Instagram, fans can see her with a sign that says: "BLM #EnoughIsEnough,quot;. Meanwhile, Rodríguez, marching beside him, can be seen with a sign that says: "Let's talk out loud about Black Lives Matter,quot;, which seems to hint at the success of their love in 1999.
Rodríguez also took to Instagram to share images from her day of protests.
"Across our country, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent out loud and clear," wrote the former professional athlete. "Americans everywhere are protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show that we are sick, both for the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and for the many brutal murders , unnecessary and ugly that preceded him. " "
"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in a peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk with you and share the spread of such an important message," Rodríguez continued. "Thank you for speaking. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank you for using your voices forever."
He added: "America: it is time to listen."