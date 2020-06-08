Jennifer Lopez's son encouraged her to talk about George Floyd

Jennifer Lopez He has shared the conversation he had with his children about the death of George Floyd.

The singer-actress superstar took to Instagram on Sunday night to post footage of the Black Lives Matter protest she attended in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In the legend of López's publication, she revealed that her 12-year-old children, Emme and MaxHe signaled to the couple to take her to the protest.

"Max said to me a few days ago: & # 39; you know mom, since you have followers like some of my YouTuber players and they ask us to support things and we do it, you should do it for George Floyd & # 39;", López recalled . "I said, 'Funny, you say that baby, I'm planning some things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did it!"

López, who shares the twins with ex Marc AnthonyShe continued explaining the conversations she has had with her children about social injustice.

"We talked about how if a person doesn't have justice, then nobody has it," López continued his message. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all."