Jennifer Lopez reveals that her son Max asked her to use her voice for the BLM movement!

The triple threat revealed that it was her son who encouraged her to use her voice after the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. As fans know, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, joined the Black Lives Matter protests and she took to social media to share some poignant images of the streets.

In the caption, J.Lo. He also let his followers know that the signs that led to the protests were made by their 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Also, she revealed that & # 39; Max told me a few days ago: & # 39; You know mom, since you have followers like some of my YouTuber players and they ask us to support things and we do it, you should do it for George Floyd too. & # 39; I said, & # 39; It's funny that you say that baby, I'm planning some things. Do you want to help make a sign? "And they did it!"

The superstar then went on to detail the conversation she had with her youth about racial injustice and police brutality.

Jennifer said, "We talked about how if a person doesn't have justice, nobody has it." That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must defend what we believe in and fight injustices in this world. So we continue to protest peacefully until there is real change. "

The hashtags ‘#BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung’ were also appropriately included in the caption.

As for the video he posted on his platform, it shows the couple marching side by side among the crowd of people who do the same.

Ad

J.Lo. You can see it with a sign that says: "BLM #EnoughIsEnough,quot;, while Rodríguez seemed to refer to his fiancé's 1999 song with his own sign that said: "Let's talk out loud for Black Lives Matter."



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

2